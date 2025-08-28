Coolie earns 500 crore at box office: Where Rajinikanth starrer stands on list of highest grossing Indian films ever

Rajinikanth's Coolie has entered the 500-crore club. On Wednesday, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film crossed ₹500 crore worldwide gross. This makes it the third Indian film to do so in 2025, and the 27th overall. This also means that Rajinikanth is now among only the four Indian actors to have three such films (the other two being 2.0 and Jailer). But just how high is Coolie in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films? Rajinikanth's Coolie has earned over ₹ 500 crore at the box office.

We take a look:

Coolie's rank in highest-grossing Indian films

The Rajinikanth film currently ranks 27th among the highest-grossing Indian films. Just above it are three YRF films: Saiyaara ( ₹556 crore), Dhoom 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai ( ₹558 crore each). It is now the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, surpassing the lifetime box office collection of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 ( ₹488 crore). The only Kollywood films ahead of it are 2.0 ( ₹723 crore), Jailer ( ₹610 crore), and Leo ( ₹605 crore).

Coolie enters top 10 South films in history

The four film industries colloquially called the 'South' - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - have all delivered multiple industry hits in the last decade, surpassing Hindi films on many occasions. That is why, despite earning over ₹500 crore, Coolie is 'just' ranked 10th in the list of highest-grossing South Indian films. It is behind Telugu films Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 1, and Salaar, as well as Kannada film KGF Chapter 2.

Coolie box office collection

Coolie earned ₹268.75 crore net ( ₹309 crore gross) in the domestic territories over its 14 days. Overseas, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film has earned just under $21 million overseas ( ₹182 crore). This takes its worldwide gross to ₹501 crore.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role of a retired coolie and union leader who gets embroiled in a gang's activities after his friend's death. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir, along with Upendra and Aamir Khan in special appearances.