Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film continues to struggle yet surpasses Ponniyin Selvan domestic haul

Box office report of Rajinikanth's Coolie

According to Sacnilk, on its day 13, Rajinikanth’s film collected ₹4.50 crore, and now, on its day 14, it has collected ₹3.85 crore, taking the total collection of the film to ₹268.75 crore. The film is crawling towards the ₹300 crore mark. Despite earning only in single digits, the film has surpassed the domestic collection of Ponniyin Selvan I, which stood at ₹266 crore.

The film is now targeting to beat Vijay’s Leo ( ₹341 crore in India and ₹605 crore worldwide) is in third place, the top two spots have been secured by Rajinikanth’s 2.0 ( ₹407.05 crore in India and ₹691 crore worldwide) and Jailer ( ₹348 crore in India and ₹604.5 crore worldwide).

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film marks Rajinikanth’s 171st as a lead actor and, apart from him, stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde make special appearances.

The story follows Deva (Rajinikanth), an ageing man with a dark past who must dismantle a criminal enterprise run by the ruthless Simon (Nagarjuna) in order to uncover the truth behind his friend’s death and save his daughters. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it has still managed to collect ₹488.15 crore worldwide and is racing ahead of its competitor War 2 ( ₹347.5 crore worldwide).