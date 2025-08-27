War 2 worldwide box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats The Kashmir Files lifetime haul

War 2 worldwide box office collection day 13: War 2, one of the most awaited films of the YRF Spy Universe, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles, released in theatres on August 14. Despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie, the film has managed to maintain its hold at the box office globally. War 2 has begun to inch towards the ₹350-crore mark worldwide. War 2 worldwide box office collection day 13: Jr NTR stars alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film.

War 2 worldwide box office update

At the end of 13 days in theatres, War 2 has now earned ₹227.25 crore net ( ₹271.50 crore gross) in the domestic market. On Tuesday, War 2 managed to collect ₹2.75 crore as per Sacnilk. Overseas, War 2 collected ₹ 76 crore in 13 days, taking its worldwide haul to ₹347.50 crore.

This indicates that War 2 has now managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which had earned ₹341 crore upon its release in 2022. War 2 still lags behind recent hits like 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355 crore), starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Notably, War 2 is still behind the lifetime collections of Hrithik and NTR's last releases - Fighter ( ₹358 crore) and Devara Part 1 ( ₹422 crore). According to sources, War 2 has a landing cost of ₹400 crore, which indicates that the film still has to maintain this momentum to break even at the box office.

About War 2

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger series. Apart from Hrithik and NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. The film's post-credits scene features Bobby Deol setting up the Spy Universe's next release, Alpha. That film will star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, and will release this December.