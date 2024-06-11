Joe Jonas, Kylie Minogue, Luke Evans, and friends attend Coldplay concert in Greece, fans call it a multiverse. Watch

The stars came out in full force for Coldplay's electrifying concert in Greece. Joe Jonas, Kylie Minogue, Liam Hemsworth, and Luke Evans were spotted enjoying themselves at the recent show held at Athens' OAKA Olympic Stadium on Saturday. (Also Read – Joe Jonas and Demi Moore, 61, caught cosying up in 'flirtatious new friendship': Report) Joe Jonas, Kylie Minogue, and Luke Evans at a Coldplay concert in Greece

Luke Evans shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a video of the group singing along to Coldplay's hit Yellow. He tagged the band in his post, captioning it with "Hot temp, Coldplay," and added a heartfelt "Thanks Joe xx.”

The video, recorded by Joe, shows Luke, his boyfriend Fran Tomas, Kylie and himself singing along. Meanwhile, Liam is spotted nearby, pumping his fists in the air to the music, with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks capturing the moment on her phone.

Joe chimed in the comment section, exclaiming, “What a night!” Fans quickly reacted with astonished remarks, leaving comments such as “The most random group of people I’ve seen” and “Oh My God…multiverse.”

Fran Tomas also shared the same video on his Instagram, captioning it, “This was an EPIC experience! Memory to not forget!” and included a thank you message to Joe.

It appears that the concert wasn't the first time these Hollywood stars crossed paths. Fran, Kylie, and Luke can be seen smiling in a selfie posted by Luke on his Instagram, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, “It’s a picture, it’s a cuddle, it’s a memory that I wish I could relive over and over again!!! Love you.”

Joe attended the Coldplay concert fresh off his recent performance with his brother Nick Jonas in Cannes in May. On May 23, Joe made a surprise appearance during Nick's set at the 30th annual amfAR Gala, where the duo thrilled the audience with DNCE's hit Cake by the Ocean.

In a video posted by Diplo on Instagram, Nick can be heard calling out, "Joe, where you at?" Moments later, Joe, dressed in a sharp white suit, emerged on stage, and took a microphone from Diplo. "Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Joe Jonas!" Nick announced as the crowd erupted in cheers.