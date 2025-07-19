Yellowstone star Josh Lucas marries Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City: A look at their dreamy wedding

Josh Lucas, best known for his roles in Yellowstone and Sweet Home Alabama, tied the knot with his fiancée, TV meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo, in an intimate ceremony held inside Vatican City. The couple, who have been together since 2022, exchanged vows in the Holy City in Italy, surrounded by close family and friends. Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo got engaged in 2024. They tied the knot in Vatican City on July 18.(Instagram/@abc7briannaruffalo)

Ruffalo, 34, took to Instagram to share the joyous moment, with a carousel of photos captioned, “Mr and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and Holy City.” Lucas, 54, responded with a heartfelt comment saying, “I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so so grateful.”

Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo’s wedding

For the ceremony, Lucas donned a classic black tuxedo while the ABC7 anchor wore a strapless lace gown. In a standout picture, the meteorologist was seen holding a delicate lace umbrella while Lucas leaned against a stone wall, both beaming with happiness.

The Yellowstone actor, in his follow-up post on July 19, described the day as a ‘dream.’

Brianna Ruffalo and Josh Lucas’ love story

The couple got engaged in June 2024 after dating for two years, Us Weekly reported. Lucas shared his joy at the time and said, “For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole… I am so grateful and thrilled she said Yes.”

Meanwhile, the TV anchor reflecting on their relationship said Josh walked into her life in the fall of 2022, and they knew “almost immediately” they had found their person “in a way we’ve never experienced; on every level.”

Lucas had previously been married to writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. They have one son named Noah. Talking about co-parenting, Lucas, as per US Weekly said, playing with his son was his favorite thing in the world. He added that he tries to be as present as he can be for his son.

