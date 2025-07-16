Pakistani TV anchor Jasmeen Manzoor alleges domestic violence by ex husband: 'I have 50 more pictures'

Senior Pakistani journalist and television anchor Jasmeen Manzoor has publicly accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, sharing photos of her injuries on X (formerly Twitter). In a post early Wednesday, she uploaded several images showing bruising and swelling around her eye. Pakistani TV anchor Jasmeen Manzoor posted bruised images on X.(X/@jasmeenmanzoor)

The post, which quickly gained traction online, was accompanied by a series of powerful statements. “This can happen to anyone. No one is safe even in the safety of your house. The most dangerous people are the ones you trust blindly,” she wrote. In another message, she added: “When you got a woman, you show your true colours. And you are just a coward, that’s all.”

She also wrote, “There will always be haters don’t blame them it’s their failure in life that puts them in this spot I have 50 more pictures”

"This is my story, my life destroyed"

In a particular post alongside the image of her injured face, Manzoor stated, “This is me. Yes, this is my story — my life destroyed by a violent man. I leave my justice to my Allah.” She further shared: “This is me, gifted by my ex-husband,” directly naming the alleged perpetrator without using his name.

Opening up about the inner turmoil of whether to go public, she explained: “I kept thinking for so long whether I should share this with the public or not. But I want to show the courage to share this, so we can all unite against this kind of behaviour and for the government authorities to open their eyes.”

Social media responds with support and outrage

Manzoor’s posts have sparked strong reactions online, garnering over 17k views and prompting a wave of support and condemnation. One user commented, “Domestic violence is a stain on our society.” Another wrote, “When you are in Pakistan, you are not safe.”

Some expressed deep anger, saying, “Seriously? Shame on the coward who raised his hand on a woman! You need to react the same way.” Others praised her courage, with one user noting, “Opening up about your experiences is a powerful act of bravery — you are not alone in this fight. Lots of dua your way.”

Another supporter urged legal action: “Go for the FIR, please! Don’t compromise!” while one message read, “Be strong as you are always on the screen. More power to you.”