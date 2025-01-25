Tired of alcoholic husbands and domestic violence, two women in UP marry each other

In a bold move against domestic violence, two women from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, left their abusive marriages and married each other at the Shiva Temple, known as Choti Kashi, in Deoria on Thursday evening. The women, Kavita and Gunja (also known as Bablu), had connected through Instagram, where their friendship blossomed over six years before they decided to take the next step in their relationship. Both the women suffered domestic violence inflicted by their alcoholic partners.(X/@yournaman)

Both women shared harrowing accounts of enduring domestic violence at the hands of their husbands. Kavita revealed that her alcoholic husband would assault her daily, leaving her with no choice but to return to her parents’ home with her four children. Similarly, Gunja said her husband also had a drinking problem and would falsely accuse her of infidelity, which ultimately led her to leave him.

The wedding ceremony

During the ceremony, Gunja assumed the role of the groom, placing vermillion (sindoor) on Kavita’s forehead as part of the Hindu wedding rituals. The pair exchanged garlands and completed the seven vows (pheras) before quietly departing the temple. “We were tormented by our husbands’ drinking and abusive behaviour. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love,” Gunja told PTI.

Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey confirmed the couple’s ceremony, stating they had purchased garlands and vermillion before performing the rituals without any disruption.

Although they currently lack a permanent home, the couple is determined to stay united and plans to rent a place in Gorakhpur. “We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves,” Gunja said. Despite societal pressures, they remain steadfast in their commitment to each other and refuse to let anyone separate them.

