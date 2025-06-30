Charli XCX calls out 'boomer' criticism of using autotune for her Glastonbury performance: 'The most boring take ever'

Charli XCX is not letting the backlash of using autotune get to her. The singer was at the Glastonbury Festival where she performed to several songs from her album brat. A day later, the singer took to her X account to address accusations of using autotune during her set, and called it ‘the most boring take ever.’ (Also read: Charli XCX’s ‘headliner’ sash stunt at Coachella backfires as netizens say, ‘She’s not bigger than Green Day') Charli xcx performed several songs from her album brat at the Glastonbury Festival. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

What Charli said

In a post, Charli said, “like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a “real artist” is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx.” She went on to add, “but to be honest… i enjoy the discourse. imo the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable.”

Her last note on the comments and reactions on using autotune read, “really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my glastonbury performance. it’s super fascinating to me.”

Meanwhile, Charli also shared a review of her performance by The Guardian, which rated her set a solid 5 stars. “ps thanks for the 5 star reviews hehe,” she wrote on the caption.

About the album and its success

Charli XCX's brat released last summer and became a cultural phenomenon. The album inspired fans all over the world to film themselves dancing to its tracks and whose lime green cover look also became a trend on social media. She won Artist of the Year at the BRIT awards along with 4 other wins. The album also won Charli 3 Grammy Awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package.