Hina Khan flaunts bridal glow at awards show after wedding to Rocky Jaiswal; rocks purple saree

Hina Khan was among the many celebrities who attended the Style Icons Awards 2025 last night. The actor, who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau, Rocky Jaiswal, walked the red carpet in a gorgeous purple saree beautified with gold jewels. However, it was her bridal glow that stole the show. Hina Khan arrives at Style Icon Awards in a purple saree.

Hina Khan's bridal glow

Fans loved Hina Khan's look at the red carpet event and flooded social media with compliments. One Instagram user wrote, “That’s not highlighter, that’s pure bridal glow – Hina Khan style!” Another commented, “She is glowing. Love her so much.” A comment said, “Beautiful as a bride.” Another said, “She is always so pretty.” A fan commented, “The glow! Ufff.”

What did Hina Khan wear at the awards

Hina chose a purple saree look for the awards night, ditching gowns for championing Indian wear on the red carpet. The silk saree features delicate gold thread embroidery all over the drape, gold patti borders, and a shimmering silhouette that complements her bridal glow.

She paired the six yards with a matching purple silk blouse featuring half-length sleeves, gold gota flower embellishments, gold lace work on the borders, a plunging V neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit.

She accessorised the ensemble with gold and Kundan jewels, including jhumkas, rings, and kadhas on mehndi-adorned hands. With her tresses tied in a messy ponytail and beautified with crown braids and a few loose strands sculpting her face, she chose winged eyeliner, feathered brows, a dainty bindi, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade, and glowing skin.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot

Hina and Rocky got married in an intimate ceremony on June 4. As the bride, Hina looked ethereal in an opal green and gold saree and heritage jewellery by Manish Malhotra.

The couple first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have been together for more than a decade and supported each other, especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer.