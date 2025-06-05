Hina Khan beams with joy as she shows off her mehendi in new unseen pics from wedding with Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan married her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 4 and pleasantly surprised her fans with the news. The Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted dreamy pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony. Now, a new set of pictures has emerged from her mehendi function where Hina is beaming with joy, flaunting her beautiful henna designs. (Also read: Hina Khan marries Rocky Jaiswal: 'Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law'. See pics) Hina Khan flaunts her mehendi in new pictures from her wedding ceremony with Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan shows off her wedding mehendi

Bollywood's famous mehendi designer Veena Nagda shared the new clicks. The actor can be seen smiling for the cameras as she flaunts her beautiful mehendi. In one of the pictures, Hina is sitting on a grey sofa, showing intricate henna designs on her hands and legs. See the pictures here.

Veena also wrote a heartwarming post giving her blessings to the couple. “Many many congratulations to @realhinakhan and @rockyj1 on their wedding. Thank you Heena ji, you have chosen me for your wedding Mehendi. May your couple always be happy and may you both be together for more than 7 lives. I always bless you, May your health and wealth always be good. Always keep this smile on your face,” Veena wrote in the caption.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot

On June 4, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans with dreamy pictures of her nuptials. As the bride, Hina looked ethereal in a Manish Malhotra sari and jewellery. She chose a handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. Rocky wore a Manish Malhotra's signature kurta in ecru.

Hina posted a heartfelt note which read, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband”

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. The couple have been together for more than a decade and supported each other especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer.