Hina Khan and bf Rocky Jaiswal pay homage to BTS, recreate iconic Goblin scene on vacation in South Korea

As red carpets roll out in Cannes, one star has traded heels for hanboks, and fans couldn’t be more charmed. Television icon Hina Khan is currently soaking in the sights (and the stories) of South Korea, and she’s doing it in true fangirl style — by recreating iconic K-drama moments in the exact spots they were filmed. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal recreate Goblin scene

Travelling with longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal, Hina has been posting a steady stream of envy-inducing photos from the Land of Morning Calm. But these aren’t your usual tourist snaps. From the scenic shores of Jumunjin to deeply cinematic recreations, she’s turning her trip into a full-blown K-drama and K-pop tribute — and it’s a crossover fans didn’t know they needed.

A visit to the BTS Bus Stop

First stop? The legendary BTS Bus Stop — yes, the very same one from the cover of BTS’s album You Never Walk Alone. Set against the peaceful waves of Jumunjin Beach in Gangneung, this humble structure has become a pilgrimage site for ARMYS around the globe. Hina’s version? Casual yet cinematic. She posed right at the iconic bench, gazing into the distance with that perfect mix of K-drama melancholy and Instagram-ready glow. The beach, the bench, the breeze — it's a visual love letter to K-pop’s global influence, and she nailed it.

Hina Khan at the legendary BTS Bus Stop

An homage to Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

But the true showstopper was Hina’s tribute to Goblin, the beloved fantasy-romance K-drama formally titled Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. For fans of the series, the scene she recreated needs no introduction — that snowy, emotional moment between Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and his destined bride.

In a heartwarming photo, Hina and Rocky stand in the exact formation from the original scene, echoing the characters’ poignant connection. Shot in Jumunjin, Gangwon-do, where the actual drama was filmed, the recreation is a beautiful blend of fandom and cultural respect.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal recreate Goblin scene

Whether you're a K-drama fan or just someone craving their next travel goal, this journey through South Korea is a visual treat — and maybe even the start of a new crossover genre: Desi K-drama dreams.