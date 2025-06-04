Hina Khan marries Rocky Jaiswal: 'Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law'. See pics

Hina Khan is now married to her long-term beau, Rocky Jaiswal. Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star tied the knot with Rocky in an intimate ceremony and shared the news on her social media account. The couple have been dating for more than a decade and has stood by each other through thick and thin. (Also read: Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra and Vikrant Massey visit Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram, pose for pics) Hina Khan is now married to long time beau Rocky Jaiswal. (Instagram/realhinakhan)

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot

On Wednesday, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans with dreamy pictures of her nuptials. As the bride, Hina looked ethereal in a Manish Malhotra sari and jewellery. She chose a handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. Rocky wore a Manish Malhotra's signature kurta in ecru.

Hina posted a heartfelt note which read, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband”

Film industry congratulates

Many stars from the film industry congratulated the couple for their new beginning. Bipasha Basu commented, “Happiness together forever”. Malaika Arora also blessed the couple and wrote, “So so beautiful . Congratulations ❤️❤️ u deserve all the love n happiness (sic)”. Designer Manish Malhotra commented with several red heart emojis. Actor Ankita Lokhande commented, “Wowwwwwww what a news Hina and rocky ❤️❤️❤️❤️heartiest congratulations to both of you and wishing u a very Happy married life guys ❤️❤️❤️soo happy for you (sic)”

About Hina and Rocky

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. The couple had been dating for over 13 years.