Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra and Vikrant Massey visit Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram, pose for pics

Hina Khan shared photos on Instagram, featuring herself posing with attendees, including Vikrant Massey and Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra.
Actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer, recently tried to find solace by attending an Art of Living session in Bengaluru alongside her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Vikrant Massey and Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also spent the weekend at the ashram. Also read: Hina Khan slams those using alcohol as excuse in Nishat sexual assault case: ‘These demons exist in every religion’
Hina Khan attends a spiritual session in Bengaluru
Hina shared a collection of photos on Instagram, featuring herself posing with fellow attendees, including Vikrant, Sheetal, Madhu and others. One of the snaps showed her and boyfriend Rocky alongside spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, “We all had different reasons to be there, we all had different callings. But once we got together, it was like a big family. We learned how to meditate, we learned how to activate our inner peace and power, we also unlearned the old ways and undid the old shackles. We enjoyed with each other, grew with each other and became friends with each other."
“Thank you, my dear Neetu @neetumahaveerjain and bhaiya for thinking of us and calling us there and looking after us. Thank you to each one of you for contributing to make this trip a forever happy song. You all made it unforgettable. @artofliving taught us all to look for inner peace, self discovery, to live in the moment and much much more,” she added.
Sheetal’s Insta post
Sheetal Thakur also shared a post on Instagram, showcasing several moments from the session, including a meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The photos shared by Sheetal captured the couple's heartwarming experiences at the ashram, where they were seen petting elephants, feeding cows, and soaking in the atmosphere. One of the snaps featured a moment between Sheetal, Hina Khan, and Rocky.
“Left the world behind for a while and found stillness in its purest form. A few days at the ashram and my soul feels lighter. Can’t thank the entire team of the ashram enough for showering us with so much love, warmth and grace. This truly felt like homecoming,” she wrote.
