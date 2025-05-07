Hina Khan slams those using alcohol as excuse in Nishat sexual assault case: ‘These demons exist in every religion’

Actor Hina Khan has expressed her outrage over a sexual assault and murder case in Nishat, a town in Kashmir, emphasising that rape and sexual assault can never be justified by factors such as alcohol consumption, religion, community, geography, or attire. Hina believes it's crucial to condemn crimes committed by individuals from any community, including Kashmiri Muslims, without sugarcoating or downplaying the severity of their actions. Hina Khan took to Instagram to express her views.

Hina Khan expresses her anger

Hina took to Instagram Stories to express her disappointment about the case, highlighting the need to differentiate between rape and sexual assault.

In her first Story, Hina wrote, “Can someone for Gods sake teach these morons the difference between sexual assault and rape.. A rape is a rape. A murder is a murder. A sexual Assault may differ in description but it’s just the precursor of rape. It only means that the perpetrators could not do it rather than did not do it. A Rapist blames everything else than Himself. Don’t act like that criminal. Don’t use Alcohol to give the Criminal a ‘Free Get Away Card’. Do not justify rape. Do not even justify sexual assault. Not in the name of religion, community, geography or attire. These demons exist everywhere, in every community, every religion lurking for opportunity."

Hina urged people to stop blaming alcohol as the reason behind such crimes, and take strict action. The actor wrote, “Alcohol causes many things but it doesn’t make a good man a rapist! Stop alcohol blaming and escapism. Good men can handle alcohol just as they handle superior physical power compared to a woman; they use it to protect women... It’s high time we call out what’s happened without mincing words just because it’s done by a Kashmiri Muslim and blame alcohol for your so-called agenda."

Through one story, Hina shared that she is not advocating consumption of alcohol, “but I don’t appreciate people straight up blaming alcohol alone for this gruesome act”.

She wrote, "People in Kashmir who hv consumed and enjoyed alcohol till thr 40's and 50's, some still do and you know who you are.. You guys tweet about alcohol ban in Kashmir (audacity).in my view point it's a personal choice, You want to consume alcohol or ban it, do it with your civil right under the democracy. Don't use a heinous, inhuman, dastardly act to peddle your agenda. Let the victims at least be the Victims. Don't hog on to their victimhood to justify your motivations and ambitions. Plz stop this hypocrisy.. it's the mindset not the alcohol”.

Hina on the sentiment after Pahalgam attack

The actor also looked back at her statement following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April, confessing why she apologised in her statement. In her previous statement, Hina said sorry, writing “And as a Muslim, I want to apologise to all my fellow Hindus and my fellow Indians. People who lost their lives”.

Hina revisited her statement, and now wrote, “Lastly, my humble request to all muslim men, women, grown ups in the country especially in Kashmir.. Thr are insane faceless trollers in every community who cross the line and spit venom, but please understand most of the people from another community are genuinely upset, people are hurt, people are furious, thr pants were pulled down, thr faith was asked, bullets were fired in front of there loved ones”.

“We are almost in a state of war.. so can we stop replying or reacting once to these trollers and let the other community be and grieve.. can we coexist for heavens sake.. let's take the first step..let's be humans first...I am not asking anyone to apologise, it's a personal choice.. I did it coz I felt it.. but, if you can't say anything good, positive thn at- least ST** and sit down,” she concluded.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 26 people. Several people were also injured.

About the rape case

Last week, Police arrested four persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 45-year-old woman leading to her death in the outskirts of the city. Police said that they have taken cognisance of a reported incident of “sexual assault” of the woman near Water Works road in Nishat. She sustained grievous injuries and was later declared ‘brought dead’ at the hospital. Local reports quoting the family members of the woman said that she was raped and assaulted by the men when she was out to graze her goats.

The family, belonging to Gujjar- Bakerwal community, was putting up at Nishat after their annual migration from the Reasi district of Jammu. The incident has attracted widespread condemnation across the Valley with demands for strict punishment to the guilty.