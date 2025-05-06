Tribal woman ‘sexually assaulted, murdered’ in Srinagar, four held

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 45-year-old woman leading to her death in the outskirts of the city on Sunday. An FIR under relevant sections was registered against the accused at Nishat police station, said police. (iStock)

Police said that they have taken cognisance of a reported incident of “sexual assault” of the woman near Water Works road in Nishat. “She sustained grievous injuries and was later declared ‘brought dead’ at the hospital,” Srinagar police said in a statement.

An FIR under relevant sections was registered against the accused at Nishat police station. “Four persons involved in the commission of crime have been arrested. Further investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

Local reports quoting the family members of the woman said that she was raped and assaulted by the men when she was out to graze her goats.

The family, belonging to Gujjar- Bakerwal community, was putting up at Nishat after their annual migration from the Reasi district of Jammu.

“When she was late, I along with my sons went out to look for her and found her tied to a tree near the graveyard. Her hands were behind the tree, her clothes torn and some men were mercilessly hitting her. We caught hold of one of the attackers who was intoxicated,” her husband told a news portal.

The incident has attracted widespread condemnation across the Valley with demands for strict punishment to the guilty.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said : “Deeply shocked and heartbroken by the alleged rape and tragic death of a tribal woman in Nishat. Reports suggest she suffered brutal injuries and succumbed en route to the hospital. The police have arrested the accused, who were reportedly intoxicated during the crime.” “My heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family. I hope the perpetrators face the full force of the law, “ she said.

Ruling National Conference (NC) expressed deep sorrow and strong condemnation over the alleged rape and eventual death of a nomad woman from Reasi. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family in this moment of profound loss. This tragic incident is a grim reminder of the growing threat of violence against women. Such acts are an affront to our collective conscience and cannot be allowed to go unpunished, “ the party said.

PDP leader and Tral MLA Rafiq Ahmad Naik sought a swift trial and a ban on alcohol. “A tragic incident has shaken our conscience — a tribal woman was brutally sexually assaulted in the Nishat area of Srinagar, and she later succumbed. This horrifying act demands immediate and unwavering justice. I strongly urge the authorities to ensure a swift and transparent trial of the culprits, without delay or leniency,” he said.

“Furthermore, I call for a strict and enforceable ban on alcohol and drugs in Kashmir. These substances are not only destroying the social fabric of our society but also fuelling violence and moral decay,” he said.

People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone called the incident barbaric. “A barbaric crime against a tribal woman. A tribal woman was sexually assaulted and murdered in the Nishat area. The culprits deserve stringent punishment and a fast- track trial,” he said.

Altaf Bukhari termed the incident shameful. “The tragic incident in Nishat, where a nomadic woman originally from Reasi was brutally assaulted and murdered by a group of intoxicated individuals, is horrifying and deeply shameful.Those involved in this heinous crime must be brought to justice,” he said.

NC MLA from Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali, said: “A Bakerwal girl has been brutally assaulted and raped, leading to her death, by two men in Nishat area of Srinagar. I demand fast track investigation into the incident and exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.”