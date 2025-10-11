Kangana Ranaut stuns in Tarun Tahiliani, blending regal opulence with bold couture elegance: ‘All that glitter is gold’

Kangana Ranaut has long been one of Bollywood’s most distinctive dressers, treating fashion as a form of self-expression, rather than mere spectacle - and her love for sarees is no secret! Kangana Ranaut's latest Tarun Tahiliani ensemble exudes majestic opulence and effortless poise.(instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Whether she’s stepping out in crisp cottons and understated handlooms during her Lok Sabha campaign trail or gracing red carpets in couture masterpieces, Kangana’s style bridges two worlds: the political and the cinematic, the minimalist and the maximalist.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper, fans call her 'the OG ramp queen'. Watch

Her latest appearance in a Tarun Tahiliani creation once again reaffirmed her sartorial versatility. Striking the perfect balance between traditional grandeur and modern poise, the look blended meticulous detail with an effortless confidence only Kangana can bring to a drape. The actor posted pictures of herself in the ensemble on October 10, sharing them on Instagram with the caption, “All that glitter is gold.”

Opulence draped effortlessly

The Tarun Tahiliani signature creation is a luxurious interplay of rich tones and textures. Crafted from a lustrous silk fabric, the drape features a vivid royal blue base adorned with intricate gold butis, framed by a blush pink and sage green border detailed with fine beadwork and zari embroidery - interplaying soft pastels with jewel tones.

Kangana draped the pallu - richly woven with paisley and floral motifs in metallic threads, with hints of sequins or crystal detailing - in the classic Nivi style, allowing it to cascade gracefully over the shoulder.

She paired the saree with a structured royal blue blouse featuring a deep square neckline and elbow-length sleeves, densely embroidered in multi-coloured threads and different patterns.

The design juxtaposes bold, contemporary cuts with regal restraint and precise craftsmanship, and the contrast between the blouse's vivid, intricate detailing and the saree's fluid drape creates visual balance.

Styled with statement gold jhumkas, a centre-parted bun, and clean, luminous makeup, the overall look radiates a sense of powerful femininity and timeless sophistication.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut believes PM Narendra Modi will ‘definitely be a great showstopper’: He's got style

Fan reactions

The comments section of her post is flooded with admiration, including plenty of red hearts and heart-eyes emojis. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her regal aura and impeccable styling.

One user wrote, “Queen is back with grace and beauty. I just love this amazing lady. Only love for her.” Another commented simply, “Beautiful queen.” Compliments like “Goddess,” “Literally the most fashionable in entire Bollywood,” and “Bold and beautiful” filled the post.

Others summed up the sentiment in true internet fashion: “Ahhh, queen is queening,” while another admirer added, “Wow, you’re looking absolutely stunning and gorgeous.”