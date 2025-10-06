Sushmita Sen fans call her ‘much better than’ Aishwarya Rai as she takes over the ramp: Kangana Ranaut is 1st runner up

Actor Sushmita Sen stunned in a black outfit as she turned showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week on Sunday evening. Several videos and pictures of the actor walking the ramp emerged on social media platforms. Sushmita Sen is a former Miss Universe.

Sushmita Sen stuns in a black outfit at Bombay Times Fashion Week

For the event, Sushmita wore a black and golden choli with a matching lehenga. She gave different poses while walking the ramp. She wore a necklace but no earrings. Reacting to a video of Sushmita shared on Instagram, a fan said that her ramp walk was "much better than" that of actor Aishwarya Rai. A few of them said that actor Kangana Ranaut follows Sushmita when it comes to ramp walk, as per fans.

Fans compare Sushmita with Aishwarya Rai, Kangana Ranaut

A person commented, "She looks so great, much better than Aishwarya Rai. She is looking stunning." "@sushmitasen47 is the undisputed ramp queen, no one can match her ramp walk, @kanganaranaut is the first runner up here," read a comment. A person wrote, "She just looked like the young Sushmita with that hairstyle, no doubt she still looks the same."

An Instagram user said, "She is a darling and isn't self-centred yet, so confident." "Why is her look giving that assassin vibe from Julius Caesar?" asked a person. "She’s giving Disney villain vibes in the best ways possible," read a comment. "Also, those bangs are amazing! She and Aishwarya can never lose beauty," said another fan. Another fan said, "She is giving Morticia Addams vibe."

Both Sushmita and Aishwarya took part in the Femina Miss India pageant. In 1994, Sushmita became the first Indian to win Miss Universe. Aishwarya, who was the first runner-up, won the Miss World title the same year.

Sushmita, Aishwarya, Kangana's last project

Sushmita was last seen in the thriller drama Aarya. The first half of season 3 premiered in 2023, while the second half aired on February 9, 2024. Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She is yet to announce her next project.

Fans last saw Kangana in Emergency, which was released in theatres on January 17 this year. Kangana will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.