Sat, Oct 04, 2025
Kangana Ranaut stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper, fans call her 'the OG ramp queen'. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Oct 04, 2025 07:27 am IST

For the event, Kangana Ranaut wore an ivory saree with heavy embroidery and a blouse. She paired her outfit with emerald and gold jewellery.

Actor Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper on Friday for designer Raabta by Rahul's latest bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat. Taking to their official Instagram account, Raabta by Rahul shared a video of Kangana walking the ramp. Kangana returned to the ramp after several years.

Kangana Ranaut turned 'muse' for Raabta by Rahul.
Kangana Ranaut turned 'muse' for Raabta by Rahul.

Kangana Ranaut returns to the ramp

For the event, Kangana wore an ivory saree with heavy embroidery and a blouse. She paired her outfit with emerald and gold jewellery. She finished her look with a flower-adorned bun and traditional accessories. Raabta by Rahul's post called Kangana their "muse."

Fans love ‘queen’ Kangana

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The OG Ramp queen!" A person wrote, "She is phenomenal and stunning." A comment read, "Nobody can beat her at ramp walk. Once a queen, always a queen." An Instagram user said, "She is so graceful yet sassy. Love her."

Kangana's ramp walk over the years

Kangana has walked the ramp for several major designers and events over the years. In 2022, she was a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week for Khadi India. She was dressed in a white Khadi jamdani saree with a matching overcoat. The same year, she turned showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam, dressed in an embroidered lehenga.

About Kangana's films

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, which released in theatres on January 17 this year. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman. The film was critically panned and earned only 20 crore at the box office.

Kangana will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.

