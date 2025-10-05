Kangana Ranaut believes PM Narendra Modi will ‘definitely be a great showstopper’: He's got style

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut gave a unique answer when asked who from the world of politics could ace the ramp if ever given a chance. Speaking with news agency ANI, Kangana said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her. Kangana Ranaut spoke highly about PM Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Kangana Ranaut thinks PM Modi can be a showstopper

While speaking to ANI at a fashion event in Delhi, Kangana smiled and said, "Our Prime Minister. He can definitely. He's got great style," she said. The actor went on to explain that it's not just about his wardrobe but his overall persona.

She added, "And he's very aware. Not just politically, but socially. And he cares a great deal about Indian industries and Indian people... So, I think he would be a great showstopper."

Kangana turned a showstopper recently after several years

The actor was a showstopper on Friday night for designer Raabta by Rahul's latest bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat. For the event, she wore an ivory saree with heavy embroidery, paired with emerald-and-gold jewellery and a flower-adorned bun. The actor has been no stranger to the runway.

Over the years, she has walked for several top designers. In 2022, she was a showstopper for Khadi India at Lakme Fashion Week in a white Jamdani saree and later for designer Varun Chakkilam in a stunning embroidered lehenga.

About Kangana's films

Fans last saw Kangana in Emergency, which was released in theatres on January 17 this year. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman. It was critically panned and earned only ₹20 crore at the box office.

Kangana will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.