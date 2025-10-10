Saiyaara star Aneet Padda accused of hurting Muslim sentiments in old, resurfaced video: ‘Ab hogi yeh flop’

That's the caption of the resurfaced video, now voraciously doing the rounds of the internet. On first look, it reads like a harmless skit. But the context is what puts it in a grey area — especially given the young movie star's new found fame as the country's freshest sweetheart.
But what's going on?
The video in question, arguably from a while back, features Aneet singing the famous Urdu poem lab Pe Aati Hai Dua, fashioning it like a song. The issue with this lies in the fact that the poem is actually a Muslim naat, which is a form of devotional poetry praising the Islamic prophet Muhammad.
Comments pooling under the video across the internet largely reflect disappointment. "Duniya mein gaane kam padh rahe the kya jo naat pe naach gaa rahe ho ?", "Ab hogi yeh flop", "Disappointing by the act" and "This is very bad Shame on her" read a few takes.
Some fans however, immediately jumped to Aneet's defense. There appears to be some divide over if the poem Aneet is singing out loud, is a naat or a dua. Some comments clear: "Its not a naat its a prayer jo koi bhi bol sakta hai only the words are urdu which is just like any other language" and "This is just poetry" to quote a few.
That being said, the disappointment over the skit-like nature of the video is what appears to have triggered several newly turned fans of the actor.
Aneet shot to overnight fame with co-star and now rumoured partner Ahaan Panday, with blockbuster Bollywood release Saiyaara. The film, a debut venture for Ahaan and an early mainstream project for Aneet, was an instant hit at the movies, going on to gross ₹500 crores globally. The Mohit Suri love story is currently available for streaming on OTT.
Coming back to Aneet's faux pas — do you think she's in the wrong?