Saiyaara star Aneet Padda accused of hurting Muslim sentiments in old, resurfaced video: ‘Ab hogi yeh flop’

"Are you disappointed in Aneet Padda?" Aneet Padda's old, resurfaced video lands her in controversy (Photos: Instagram)

That's the caption of the resurfaced video, now voraciously doing the rounds of the internet. On first look, it reads like a harmless skit. But the context is what puts it in a grey area — especially given the young movie star's new found fame as the country's freshest sweetheart.

But what's going on?

The video in question, arguably from a while back, features Aneet singing the famous Urdu poem lab Pe Aati Hai Dua, fashioning it like a song. The issue with this lies in the fact that the poem is actually a Muslim naat, which is a form of devotional poetry praising the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

Comments pooling under the video across the internet largely reflect disappointment. "Duniya mein gaane kam padh rahe the kya jo naat pe naach gaa rahe ho ?", "Ab hogi yeh flop", "Disappointing by the act" and "This is very bad Shame on her" read a few takes.