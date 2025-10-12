Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 11: Rishab Shetty film crosses 400 crore; beats Baahubali, Salaar lifetime

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 11: Rishab Shetty wowed audiences with his 2022 blockbuster Kantara, and this time he has returned with an even more intense prequel that is now making waves at the box office. The film opened to a bumper start and has gone on to break multiple records. It has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Baahubali-The Beginning. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 11: Rishab Shetty's still from the mythological action drama.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

As reported by trade tracking site Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 had a remarkable opening week, collecting ₹337.4 crore. As the film entered its second week, it earned ₹22.25 crore on day 9, and on day 10 (second Saturday) it witnessed a massive growth of 75.28%, collecting ₹39 crore, with the highest contributions coming from the Hindi belt ( ₹14.25 crore). On its second Sunday, the film collected ₹36.94 crore, taking its total domestic collection to ₹435.59 crore.

With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime India net collection of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s neo-noir action thriller Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which had earned ₹406.45 crore and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali-The Beginning, which earned ₹420 crore net in India.

In addition, Kantara Chapter 1 clashed with Karan Johar-backed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Rishab’s film emerged as a clear winner, while Varun’s film continues to struggle, yet to cross even ₹50 crore at the domestic box office.

About Kantara Chapter 1

The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara: A Legend. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film stars him in the lead role alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayam Ravi in pivotal roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 struck a chord with both audiences and critics, who praised not only the performances but also the gripping storyline and impressive VFX. Backed by Hombale Films, the movie has already emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing Saiyaara and now standing only behind Chhaava.