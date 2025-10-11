Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 beats SRK's Jawan, Rajinikanth's Jailer in opening week ticket sales on BookMyShow

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has been creating waves at the box office since the day it was released. In just nine days, the film has crossed the ₹500-crore mark worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down. Now, as per Sacnilk, the film has achieved another milestone as it outsold Jawan and Jailer during its opening week on BookMyShow. Kantara Chapter 1 surpasses Jailer and Jawan's opening week ticket sales on BookMyShow.

How Kantara Chapter 1 beats Jawan and Jailer

On the online ticketing platform BookMyShow, the period folk action thriller sold the third-highest number of tickets in its first week. The film sold approximately 8.20 million tickets in its eight-day opening week on the platform, surpassing the ticket sales of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (7.65 million) and Rajinikanth’s Jailer (6.60 million). Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which was released in 2023, earned ₹1,160 crore at the worldwide box office, while Rajinikanth’s Jailer, also released in 2023, collected ₹604.5 crore globally.

In the all-time BookMyShow first-week chart, Kantara Chapter 1 now trails just behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which sold 12.53 million and 8.47 million tickets, respectively. Rishab Shetty’s film continues to draw audiences even in its second week, maintaining a strong hold at the box office.

About Kantara Chapter 1

The film is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is set against the backdrop of pre-colonial coastal Karnataka. It delves into the ancient origins of the Buta Kola ritual and expands upon the lore and mythology introduced in the first film.

Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles, the film also features Jayaram, Pramod Shetty and Naveen D. Padli in pivotal parts. It has been widely praised for its grand scale, rooted storytelling and technical brilliance.

The film opened strongly at the box office, earning ₹61.85 crore on its first day. By the end of its first week, it had collected ₹337.4 crore domestically, and within nine days, it crossed the ₹500-crore mark worldwide. Despite clashing with Karan Johar’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, the film has emerged as a box-office juggernaut. It has already surpassed Saiyaara’s India collections and is now moving towards becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.