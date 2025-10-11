Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 9: Rishab Shetty film mints ₹500 crore, beats Coolie, War lifetime
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection has sailed past ₹500 crore in just over a week. The Rishab Shetty film is now hot on the heels of Saiyaara.
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Rishab Shetty’s juggernaut rolls on another day. After ending its first week on a strong note, Kantara Chapter 1 managed to register a marginal increase in collections on Friday, paving the way for a very strong second weekend. The film has now soared past the ₹500 crore mark worldwide, beating hits like Coolie and War along the way.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office update
Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹360 crore net ( ₹432 crore gross) in India over the first nine days of its run in the theatres. The film collected ₹22 crore net in India, a nearly 6% increase from its Thursday figures. Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1, announced on Friday that the film earned ₹509 crore gross worldwide in its first eight days. By that metric, the film’s collection after day 9 should be over ₹540 crore. Industry trackers, however, say it may be closer to ₹520 crore.
Either way, Kantara Chapter 1 has beaten the lifetime collections of big hits like War ( ₹475 crore) and Coolie ( ₹518 crore). It is now steadily climbing towards the top 25 highest-grossing films in India. It should enter the list over its second weekend, and look to cross ₹600 crore before Sunday ends. Since the word of mouth is good for Kantara Chapter 1, the film can register a huge jump in collections on Saturday, which will help its lifetime collections. Judging by the current pace, ₹1000 crore looks tough for the film, but a more-than-healthy ₹800 crore is certainly not out of reach.
All about Kantara Chapter 1
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter also stars him in the lead. A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the second film is set a thousand years earlier and focuses on folk legends and tales, weaving them into a fictional narrative. Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in the lead roles. A third film, Kantara Chapter 2, has been announced.
