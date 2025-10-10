Prabhas dances to song from The Raja Saab in leaked videos from Greece; reminds fans of his famous ‘Darlingey’

It has been a while since Prabhas starred in a film that allowed him to joke around or dance, with most of his films from the last few years falling into the action category. The Tollywood star appears to be letting loose with Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, if the leaked pictures and videos circulating online are anything to go by. Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal are shooting a song for their upcoming horror comedy film The Raja Saab in Greece.

The Raja Saab team shoots in Greece

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of The Raja Saab announced on Wednesday that they are shooting two songs for the horror comedy in Greece. Posting a picture of just a colourful shoe worn by Prabhas, they wrote, “Rebel Star is painting Greece in his colors of glory. Team #TheRajaSaab kickstarts a new schedule with 2 chartbuster songs being crafted to Shake the nation.”

Fans leak Prabhas’ pictures, videos

Soon, fans who spotted him in Greece began leaking pictures and videos of the actor online. The leaked content shows him sporting a colourful headband and sunglasses while wearing a red kurta with colourful detailing and a white pyjama. Nidhhi Agerwal and some foreign dancers can also be seen taking part in the shoot. One video taken by a fan from a distance shows Prabhas briefly dancing and learning his steps before taking the shot.

As soon as the pictures began doing rounds, numerous fans commented that it reminded them of Prabhas from the 2013 hit film Mirchi, particularly in the song Darlingey. “#Prabhas Darlingey luvv you darlingeyyy,” wrote one excited fan. Another called him “Colourful cutout.” Some were excited for the “mass beat” the song would hopefully have, others asked the film’s team to release his pictures. Unfortunately, it looks like his pictures were leaked before it could be done officially.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), and Riddhi Kumar star in it. After facing numerous delays, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 9 January 2026 for Sankranthi.