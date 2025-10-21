Aneet Padda officially replaces Kiara Advani as Shakti Shalini, teaser drops with Thamma; fans say ‘after Saiyaara…’

After Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday made their dazzling Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara , the organic next question on our minds was — what’s next? Ahaan is reportedly gearing up for an action film with Sharvari. Meanwhile, rumours suggested that Aneet had replaced Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini , the next and much-awaited installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 . But fans patiently waited for an official announcement. Well, it is finally here. That’s right! The teaser of Shakti Shalini , introducing Aneet as the lead star, was dropped today in theatres with Thamma .

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thamma arrived in theatres today on the occasion of Diwali. As the romantic comedy horror film is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, makers decided to attach the announcement teaser of Shakti Shalini in the post credits scene. In the clip, which has now gone viral on the internet, the screen says: “The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026.” As you can imagine, this news has taken social media by storm with several fans lauding Aneet, rooting for her to dazzle the audience with her versatility.

One such excited social media user gushed, “This movie will prove Aneet's capability as an actor she really has to work hard for this on her skills,” whereas another netizen stated, “If she actually pulls it off, we might finally have a proper Gen Z actor going full-on mainstream in the making. Super exciteddd for this one!” An internet user claimed, “I think it will be a litmus test for her...hope she comes out good,” whereas another wrote, “Now this movie will prove her acting range. Now after Saiyaara,she has a lot of pressure on herself. Let's see if she can pull it off.”

Well, we wish Aneet all the best as we eagerly wait to see her in and as Shakti Shalini on Christmas next year.