MUMBAI: A 48-year-old mobile repairer from Cotton Green was in for a shock when Income Tax and GST authorities demanded nearly ₹32 crore in taxes from him over business transactions he said he knew nothing about. The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has now registered a case alleging that his documents were misused by his acquaintance to open a company, bank accounts and conduct export business in his name. Mobile repairer gets ₹32-cr tax bill after his documents were misused for fake business

The complainant, Mahendra Mhapankar, 48, lives with his family in Ferbunder, Cotton Green, and runs a mobile-repairing shop. Police said he was jobless during the pandemic when he met the accused, Sanjay Tambe, who was working as a clean-up marshal.

According to police, Tambe told Mhapankar that some of his friends needed his documents to help him avail himself of benefits under government schemes. Mhapankar handed over the documents, following which the accused allegedly opened a company called Galaxy Traders in his name.

Police said Mhapankar also helped the accused open bank accounts at two banks after being told that his share of profits would be deposited into them. However, whenever he asked about the business, he was allegedly told that there had been no profits.

The alleged misuse came to light last year when Mhapankar received an email from the Income Tax department demanding ₹31.80 crore in tax dues. The liability also appeared when he tried to file his income-tax return, prompting his tax consultant to question the department.

Initially, Mhapankar thought the demand was a mistake. However, his tax consultant was informed that there was no error, police said.

Mhapankar subsequently visited the Income Tax and GST departments and obtained documents relating to the transactions. He then approached the EOW.

“I then realised that I had given the documents to Tambe, who had promised me a share of the profits from the business. Tambe then, with the help of Subhan Qureshi, opened bank accounts in my name and carried out export business with the help of other accused in my name,” Mhapankar told police.

Police said the alleged business transactions resulted in tax liabilities being left unpaid, leading to notices being sent to Mhapankar.

The EOW registered a case at Kalachowki police station under sections 406, 420, 506 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy, respectively.