Luxury housing sales surge 85% in H1 2025, Delhi-NCR leads: CBRE-ASSOCHAM report

India’s luxury housing segment witnessed an 85% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first half of 2025, with nearly 7,000 high-end residential units sold across the top seven cities, according to a joint report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. and ASSOCHAM. India’s luxury housing segment witnessed an 85% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first half of 2025, with nearly 7,000 high-end residential units sold across the top seven cities. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Titled ‘The New Paradigm in Indian Housing’, the report was launched at the CBRE-ASSOCHAM Real Estate Conference 2025, held under the theme Ease of Doing Business: Unlocking Sustainable Growth.

The top seven cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Delhi-NCR dominates with over half of all luxury sales

Leading the luxury surge, Delhi-NCR clocked sales of approximately 4,000 luxury units during January–June 2025, contributing 57% share to the total luxury segment. The region also recorded a threefold increase in sales compared to the same period last year, the report said.

Mumbai followed with 1,240 units sold, an 18% share, marking a 29% YoY growth.

"Traditionally mid-segment dominated markets like Pune and Chennai made their presence felt, jointly contributing around 5% of the luxury housing sales in H1 2025," the report said.

Between January and June, 7,300 luxury units launched

The report said that in H1 2025, over 7,300 luxury units were launched, reflecting a 30% YoY increase. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad accounted for over 90% of these new launches, underscoring their continued dominance in the high-end housing market.

"The housing boom, coupled with policy evolution, highlights the need for reforms that ease approvals, redefine affordable housing in urban India, and incentivise sustainable development. Housing is no longer just shelter, it's an engine for inclusive growth," Manish Singhal, secretary general of ASSOCHAM, said.

What's leading the luxury home sale surge?

The report said that the surge in luxury housing is being driven by high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNWIs, and non-resident Indians (NRIs). These groups are increasingly turning to premium real estate in India as a stable asset class amidst global uncertainties and a strong U.S. Dollar. Buyers are prioritising homes with exclusive amenities, long-term value, and superior construction quality.

“The remarkable rise in luxury housing, both in demand and supply, reflects a structural shift in homebuyer preferences,” said Gaurav Kumar, managing director of Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India. “India’s residential market has entered a phase of strategic resilience, supported by strong macro fundamentals and a growing focus on lifestyle, transparency, and quality.”

According to the report, around 132,000 units were sold and 138,000 new units were launched across the top seven cities in H1 2025.