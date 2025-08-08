Tesla leases 8,200 sq ft showroom space in Delhi’s Aerocity at 17.22 lakh per month

Elon Musk’s Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd has leased an 8,200 sq ft showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity hospitality district near Indira Gandhi International Airport for nine years at a monthly rent of ₹17.22 lakh, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd has registered a lease for showroom space in Delhi’s Aerocity hospitality district for nine years (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The space has been leased from Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd at ₹210 per sq ft, with a security deposit of ₹1.03 crore. The sublease deed was registered on July 30. Tesla has also taken 10 parking slots at ₹6,000 per month each, the documents showed.

The sublease commences on March 15, 2025, with a 120-day fit-out period. Rent payments will begin on July 13, 2025. The agreement includes a three-year lock-in period, a 15% rent escalation every three years, common area charges of ₹33.5 per sq ft per month, and a refundable CAM deposit of ₹16.48 lakh, the documents showed.

HT.com had reported in February that Tesla had shortlisted showroom space in Aerocity.

Earlier media reports suggested the showroom at Brookfield’s Worldmark 3 in Aerocity is expected to open on August 11. In April 2023, Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL) transferred its 51% stake (held in Rostrum Realty) to Brookfield Group. In June 2024, Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL) transferred its remaining stake (held in Rostrum Realty) to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (sponsored by the Brookfield Group).

Tesla and Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd could not be reached for a comment.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc officially entered the Indian market on July 15 with the launch of its first showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, marking the EV giant’s debut in the world’s third-largest automobile market. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Tesla took 4,000 sq ft of showroom space in India's costliest commercial district, BKC, in Mumbai, for ₹23.38 crore for five years in February 2025.

After launching in Mumbai last month, Elon Musk's Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has also leased nearly 51,000 sq ft of super built-up area at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram, for nine years at a starting monthly rent of ₹40.17 lakh, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

This is how luxury car companies decide on real estate space

Experts said that luxury car manufacturers usually look for showroom space with direct access to the main road.

These often come up in parts of the city that have easy access to high-net-worth clients. “The showroom should be located in an area where cars can be easily delivered. It should have better infrastructure in terms of accessibility. Large corridors, clean pavements and a design that supports better visibility,” they said.

The rentals of luxury car showrooms depend on the space available to display signage, advertisements and branding. “A corner showroom space that has two-sided visibility will command higher rentals,” a real estate expert told HT.com