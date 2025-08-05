Tesla leases nearly 51,000 sq ft showroom space in Gurugram for 40 lakh/month for nine years after Mumbai debut

After launching in Mumbai last month, Elon Musk's Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has leased nearly 51,000 sq ft of super built-up area at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram, for nine years at a starting monthly rent of ₹40.17 lakh, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed. Elon Musk's Tesla has leased nearly 51,000 sq ft space in Gurugram, its second showroom in the country after Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (REUTERS)

The space, 33,475 sq ft chargeable area, has been leased from Garwal Property Pvt Ltd and will serve as a service centre, warehouse, and retail outlet. The lease commenced on July 15, 2025, and was registered on July 28, the documents showed.

The starting rent for Tesla’s second showroom in India after its recent Mumbai debut is ₹120 per sq ft, with an annual escalation of 4.75%, according to the lease deed.

Details of the Tesla Gurugram deal

The lease, beginning July 15, 2025, is structured as follows: ₹40.17 lakh for the first year, ₹42.07 lakh in the second, ₹44.07 lakh in the third, ₹46.17 lakh in the fourth, ₹48.36 lakh in the fifth, ₹50.66 lakh in the sixth, ₹53.06 lakh in the seventh, ₹55.58 lakh in the eighth, and ₹58.22 lakh in the ninth year, the documents showed.

The documents showed that the landlord's share of the land would be split between Suncity Real Estate LLP (21%), Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd (3.06%) and Garwal Property Pvt Ltd (75.94%), the documents showed.

The rent is to be paid before the seventh day of every month, the documents showed.

The space offers 51 parking spaces.

The company has paid ₹2.41 crore as security deposit for the nine-year lease, the documents showed.

Tesla plans to open a showroom in Delhi’s Worldmark Mall, Aerocity on August 11, as per reports.

Neither Tesla nor Garwal Property Pvt Ltd could be reached for a comment.

Last month, Elon Musk's Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt Ltd had leased 24,565 sq ft of warehouse space at Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai’s Kurla area for a total rent of ₹24.38 crore for five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.