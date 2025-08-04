Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

After Mumbai, Tesla to open 2nd India store in Delhi on August 11: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 08:54 pm IST

On July 15 this year, Tesla officially entered the Indian market after months of speculation with its first store in Mumbai.

Elon Musk's EV maker Tesla is all set to open its second store in India in the Delhi. The store will be opened at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity on August 11, according to reports.

With its Mumbai launch, Tesla initially offered two versions of the Model Y in India.(Representational Photo/Reuters)
With its Mumbai launch, Tesla initially offered two versions of the Model Y in India.(Representational Photo/Reuters)

This comes after Tesla entered the Indian market with its first store in Mumbai last month.

The construction for the new Tesla showroom, which is targeted to tap Delhi and the National Capital Region, is almost complete.

Earlier on Monday, Tesla launched its first charging facility at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, weeks after its store opened there, reported ANI news agency.

Tesla’s entry in India

On July 15 this year, Tesla officially entered the Indian market after months of speculation with its first store in Maharashtra's Mumbai. It also launched its Model Y electric vehicle in India, with its price starting from 60 lakh (approximately $70,000) for its debut in the world’s third-largest automobile market.

Tesla’s Model Y

With its Mumbai launch, Tesla initially offered two versions of the Model Y in India. One is the rear-wheel drive model priced at 60.1 lakh ($70,000) and the long-range variant at 67.8 lakh ($79,000).

These prices are significantly higher than other global markets. The same Model Y is priced at 38.6 lakh ($44,990) in the US, 30.5 lakh ($36,700) in China (263,500 yuan), and 46 lakh ($53,700) in Germany (€45,970). This huge disparity in costs is mostly because of India’s steep import duties.

The Rear-Wheel Drive version of Model Y offers a 500 km range and will be able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 59 seconds. The Long Range Rear-Wheel one offers a range of 622 km and will go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Apart from their speeds, other features of both the versions of Model Y include 9 speakers, a 15.4-inch front-row touch screen and second-generation suspension noise reduction hardware.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / After Mumbai, Tesla to open 2nd India store in Delhi on August 11: Reports
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On