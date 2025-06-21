Tesla set to debut in India with showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi: All you need to know about location and rent

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. is reportedly gearing up to launch its first showrooms in India by July, marking the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s formal entry into the world’s third-largest automobile market. Tesla is reportedly set to open its first India showrooms this July. Here's what we know about their location and rent. (Representational photo) REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo(REUTERS)

Bloomberg quoted sources familiar with the matter as saying that Tesla's first batch of vehicles, Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs, has already arrived in India. These units were shipped from the company’s manufacturing facility in China. The Model Y is currently the world’s best-selling electric car.

The first showroom is expected to open in Mumbai by mid-July, followed by another in New Delhi, Bloomberg reported.

Here’s what we know about Tesla’s upcoming showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi

Tesla in Mumbai: Most expensive auto showroom deal in the country by far

Tesla, has taken 4,000 sq ft of showroom space in India's costliest commercial district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, for ₹23.38 crore for five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The space has been taken on rent by Tesla along with two car parking spaces, and the per sq ft rent works out to be ₹881, the documents showed.

The amount sets a national record in terms of lease rentals and makes it the most expensive auto showroom lease deal in the country by far, experts said.

The documents show that the showroom space has been rented out in a commercial building named Maker Maxity on North Avenue.

HT.com had reported on March 1 that the company had finalised showroom space in Mumbai’s Maker Maxity in BKC, Mumbai, at a monthly rent of around ₹35 crore. The registration documents show that the transaction was registered on February 27, 2025, between Univco Properties LLP, the property owner, and Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt Ltd.

Documents show that the lease's tenure started on February 16, 2025, and the rent-free period is from February 16 to March 31. The rental for the lease deal is payable from April 2025 up to February 2030.

The security deposit for the transaction is ₹2.11 crore, and the rental agreement has a 5% per month rent escalation clause on a per annum basis.

According to the documents, the per month rent is ₹35.26 lakh, followed by ₹37.02 lakh in the second year, ₹38.88 lakh in the third year, ₹40.82 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹42.86 lakh in the fifth year.

BKC is Mumbai's central business district (CBD) and a key hub for the Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) and Fortune 500 companies.

Tesla picks up managed office space in Mumbai

Tesla has also secured 30 seats in a managed office space near Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the most expensive business district in India. According to sources, the space has a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh.

The US-based EV firm has leased 30 seats in a co-working office located in Phoenix Market City with a rent of ₹3 lakh per month. The lease agreement is for a period of one year and comes with a three-month lock-in period, they said.

This is a short-term lease that was executed between EFC and Tesla India Motor & Energy, sources said.

They said that in its initial stages of establishment, Tesla has opted for the flexible workspace option to support its evolving needs.

Tesla’s dedicated vehicle service centre facility in Mumbai

Elon Musk's Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt Ltd has leased 24,565 sq ft of warehouse space at Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai’s Kurla area for a total rent of ₹24.38 crore for five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The new commercial space is in Kurla West, central Mumbai. The newly acquired 24,500 sq. ft facility, located in Macrotech Developers’ Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park, will serve as a dedicated vehicle service centre, Tesla’s first such facility in the country.

The documents showed that the leased space includes two ground-floor units with a combined carpet area of over 18,000 sq ft and a chargeable area exceeding 24,000 sq ft. The starting monthly rent is over ₹37.53 lakh for the first year, with a 5% annual escalation, bringing the total rent over the five-year lease period to more than ₹24 crore.

According to the documents, Tesla will pay ₹1.62 crore in common area maintenance charges over five years and has provided a security deposit of ₹2.25 crore. The lease agreement was registered on May 16, 2025. The license period begins on April 20, 2025, while the chargeable license period starts on June 1, 2025.

Sources told HT.com that the per sq ft rent for this deal is around ₹218. This is also the first Grade A city warehousing facility suitable for automobile companies, quick commerce companies, and cloud kitchens.

Elon Musk-owned Tesla is reportedly not keen on setting up manufacturing and production units in India. According to a statement from Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, Tesla is only interested in expanding its showrooms in India.

Tesla's Delhi showroom space update

Sources said that the Delhi showroom space finalised by Tesla is around 4000 sq ft, and the rent is around ₹25 lakh per month.

Sources said that Tesla has finalised the lease of showroom space in the Aerocity area located in a Brookfield property near New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

In April 2023, Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL) transferred its 51% stake (held in Rostrum Realty) to Brookfield Group. In June 2024, Bharti Enterprises Limited (BEL) transferred its remaining stake (held in Rostrum Realty) to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (sponsored by the Brookfield Group).

Tesla could not be reached for a comment.