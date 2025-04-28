Elon Musk’s Tesla leases flexible office space near Mumbai’s BKC for a year at a rent of 3 lakh per month

Tesla, Elon Musk's automotive company, has secured 30 seats in a managed office space near Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the most expensive business district in India, with a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh, according to sources. Elon Musk’s Tela leases flexible office space near Mumbai’s BKC for a year at a rent of ₹ 3 lakh per month, sources said. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The US-based EV firm has leased 30 seats in a co-working office located in Phoenix Market City with a rent of ₹3 lakh per month. The lease agreement is for a period of one year and comes with a three-month lock in period, they said.

This is a short-term lease that was executed between EFC and Tesla India Motor & Energy earlier this month, sources said.

In its initial stages of establishment, Tesla has opted for the flexible workspace option to support its evolving needs, they said.

Tesla could not be reached. There was no response to HT.com queries to EFC. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

Tesla showrooms in India

In February, Tesla had taken 4,000 sq ft of showroom space in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹23.38 crore for five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The space had been taken on rent by Tesla along with two car parking spaces and the per sq ft rent worked out to be ₹881, the documents showed. The amount set a national record in terms of lease rentals and made it the most expensive auto showroom lease deal in the country by far, experts said. The documents showed that the showroom space had been rented out in a commercial building named Maker Maxity on North Avenue.

HT.com had reported on March 1 that the company had finalised showroom space in Mumbai’s Maker Maxity in BKC, Mumbai, at a monthly rent of around ₹35 crore.

The registration documents showed that the transaction was registered on February 27, 2025, between Univco Properties LLP, the property owner, and Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt Ltd.

BKC is Mumbai's central business district (CBD) houses major co-working spaces like WeWork and tech firms like CISCO. Additionally, BKC is home to several government offices, including the Reserve Bank of India, the GST and Income Tax departments, and the Family Court. The US Consulate’s expansive campus further solidifies BKC’s status as a powerhouse of business and governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the United States earlier this year and discussed matters including space, mobility and technology.

Sources familiar with the matter, cited in a Reuters report published earlier, had said that Tesla has been looking for showroom spaces in India since late last year in order to start sales in the world's third biggest auto market, after pausing market entry plans in 2022.

Tesla had also posted job ads in February for 13 mid-level roles in India, including some store and customer relationship managers days after the CEO's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by Bloomberg. The auto major had posted 13 roles on its LinkedIn page, most based in Mumbai and Delhi.