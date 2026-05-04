WeWork India opens 1.1 lakh sq ft flexible workspace centre near Delhi Airport

WeWork India Management Limited, a premium flexible workspace operator, has opened a new centre in the NCR region at Aerocity, New Delhi, spread across 1.1 lakh sq ft, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 4. WeWork India’s new flexible workspace centre in Aerocity spans 1.1 lakh sq ft and offers over 1,400 desks, marking its 17th centre in the Delhi-NCR region. (Photo for representational purposes only) (AFP)

WeWork Worldmark 6, located on the third floor, offers over 1,400 desks, further strengthening the company’s growing portfolio in NCR. This marks WeWork India’s 17th centre in the Delhi-NCR region, it said.

Aerocity has emerged as a preferred destination for multinational corporations and globally integrated businesses, driven by its proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport, and access to key transit networks, it said.

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"Aerocity is no longer just a well-connected business district; it is emerging as a strategic node for enterprise-led growth in NCR. We are seeing a clear shift in demand towards high-quality, well-located assets that can support scale, speed, and evolving ways of working. The launch of WeWork Worldmark 6 is a direct response to this shift, and we are already witnessing strong demand and early traction for this centre. It reflects how occupiers, particularly large enterprises and GCCs, are increasingly integrating flexible workspaces into their core real estate strategy, rather than viewing them as ancillary,” said Arnav S. Gusain, Chief of Supply, WeWork India and CEO, Rivet by WeWork India.

Since its inception in 2017, WeWork India has expanded across eight cities in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, with 73 operational centres spanning 8.2 million square feet (as of December 2025).

“At WeWork India, we are focused on expanding our presence in the right micro-markets at the right time, with the right product. As the market matures and demand continues to increase, premium, well-connected hubs like Aerocity will play a critical role in shaping the future of work in Delhi-NCR," he said.

The Aerocity centre also offers F&B options, technology-enabled meeting systems, administrative support, and community programming designed to enhance productivity and engagement, the company said.

Flexible workspace market in Delhi-NCR Flexible workspaces continue to witness rising demand in India, crossing the 100 million sq. ft. mark, with total inventory tripling between 2020 and 2025, as per CBRE India.

The sector now comprises over 500 operators across nearly 2,600 unique centres. Bengaluru leads as the largest flexible workspace market with 30–32 million sq. ft. of stock, followed by Delhi-NCR at 21–23 million sq. ft, a report by CBRE India said

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The company is currently operational in eight cities, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, with over 1.21 lakh desks.

As of December 2025, WeWork India operates 73 centres spanning 8.2 million sq ft, supported by strong relationships with landlords, institutional property consultants (IPCs) and members. The company has played a significant role in driving the growth of the flexible workspace sector in India.