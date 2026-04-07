Smartworks Coworking Spaces leases 1,150 seats in Mumbai, eyes ₹51 cr rental revenue

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, a managed office platform, has expanded its multi-city managed office engagement with a Forbes 2000 company and a global leader in digital business services and customer experience (CX) management, taking the client’s total footprint to over 5,000 seats across four cities, the company said in a statement. Smartworks Coworking Spaces has expanded its multi-city managed office deal with a Forbes 2000 CX firm, taking the client’s footprint to over 5,000 seats across four cities. (File Photo )

The expansion includes the addition of 1,150 seats at the company’s managed campus at Tata Intellion Park, expanding the client’s presence across Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The combined expected rental revenue from these locations is estimated to exceed ₹155 crore, including ₹51 crore from the newly signed Mumbai deal, the company said.



Also Read: Smartworks leases around 1.68 lakh sq ft of office space to a leading IT services major in Kolkata

Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks, said that enterprises are increasingly prioritising consistency, scalability, and speed of execution through integrated, multi-city workspace solutions. He also said that the expansion reflects the company’s ability to build long-term relationships with global clients.

The deal also highlighted a trend of large enterprises opting for campus-style, multi-city managed office partnerships, as demand for flexible, scalable workspace solutions continues to rise, the statement said.

“A significant share of Smartworks’ portfolio is driven by large-format deployments, with 1,000+ seat clients contributing approximately 35% of revenue, led by enterprise and GCC demand. Multi-city clients contributed about 31% to the company’s overall revenue in Q3 FY26, highlighting the company’s strength in serving enterprises across geographies,” the company said.



Also Read: Office leasing across top 8 cities clocks over 29 mn sq ft in Q1 2026, Bengaluru leads with 9.2 msf

As of Q3 FY26, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited reported a committed rental revenue pipeline of over ₹4,700 crore, reinforcing the long-tenure, enterprise-led nature of the business, the company said.

Smartworks leases large commercial buildings and converts them into managed office campuses designed for enterprise use. The company manages design, delivery, technology, and daily operations, allowing occupiers to scale without owning or managing real estate.

Last year, the company leased approximately 1.68 lakh sq ft in Kolkata to a global information technology, consulting, and business process services provider.

The IT major’s office was distributed across two Smartworks campuses, Victoria Park and Mediasiti, located in Kolkata’s commercial micro market at Salt Lake City, Sector V. The advisory partner for this transaction was JLL India, the company said in a regulatory filing on December 4.