Smartworks rents 8.15 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai's Hiranandani Group campus

Managed office space provider Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has signed an agreement for over 8.15 lakh sq ft in Mumbai, making it one of the city’s largest flexible workspace campuses, the company’s statement said. Smartworks has leased over 8.15 lakh sq. ft. in Mumbai, creating one of the city’s largest flexible office campuses. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

Located in Eastbridge, a commercial development by the Niranjan Hiranandani Group in Vikhroli (W), the project will be Smartworks’ sixth campus, with operations expected to begin in Q4 2026 on Mumbai’s LBS Marg. The company currently operates six office campuses across India, each spanning over 5 lakh sq ft.

Announcing the deal, Neetish Sarda, managing director and founder of Smartworks, said, “Our alliance with the Niranjan Hiranandani Group for Eastbridge marks a major milestone in Smartworks’ journey. With this new centre set to become the largest managed campus globally, we continue to break our own records and set new benchmarks in the managed workspace segment.”



Also Read: Smartworks expands Mumbai portfolio, leases 5.57 lakh sq ft managed office space from Tata Realty

The project aims to go beyond traditional offices, offering WELL Certified Core and IGBC Gold Green Building standards, along with EV charging stations, organic waste management, and rainwater harvesting systems, the company’s statement.

Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and chairman of the Hiranandani Group, said the collaboration “symbolises how design, sustainability, and scale can come together to create truly global-standard workplaces,” adding that Smartworks’ operational expertise makes it an ideal partner for such a large-scale campus.



Also Read: Smartworks leases over 2.2 lakh sq ft office space at DLF Cyber City in Hyderabad

Smartworks has four large campuses in its portfolio, each exceeding 5 lakh sq. ft., including its flagship 7 lakh sq. ft. campus at Vaishnavi Tech Park in Bengaluru.

Smartworks has a footprint of ~12 million sq. ft. across 14 cities in India and Singapore, serving over 730 marquee clients, including Google, Persistent, Groww, EY, Xoriant, and Discovery.