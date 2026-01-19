House of Hiranandani enters co-working office space business, launches 160-seat pilot in Mumbai's Powai

Mumbai-based real estate developer House of Hiranandani (HoH) has launched a pilot flexible office space project with 160 seats at Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Mumbai, according to company sources. Mumbai real estate update: House of Hiranandani (HoH) has launched a pilot flexible office space project with 160 seats at Hiranandani Gardens in Powai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels Photo )

According to the sources, the Powai property has the potential to accommodate up to 500 seats, but the developer has begun with a smaller pilot phase.

"Going further, HoH will explore adding more properties of the company for the co-working space business, including those in Andheri and Thane," they said.

An email has been sent to the company. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Ankit Mathur, Senior Manager, Commercial Business, House of Hiranandani, said in a LinkedIn post recently that, "A few months ago, my MD called me to discuss the start of a new business line in flex offices. We had some empty space available in the prime locality and we wanted to do little differently with that space rather than giving it on lease as our standard business. We decided to start the pilot project of our coworking Centre from Hiranandani Garden, Powai."

"Then came the real stuff, layouts, budgets, service partners, legal work, compliances, procurement lists that grew longer every day, and late-night debates about which theme to choose. Gradually the space began to take shape. Today it's a very proud moment for all of us that our first centre is operational and our first client has commenced their operations," Mathur said in the LinkedIn post.

In October 2025, HoH announced an investment of ₹500 crore to build a commercial project, for which it had acquired land in Mumbai's Andheri area. It announced the acquisition of a one-acre land parcel in Andheri East, Mumbai. The upcoming project will offer a total leasable area of around 4 lakh sq ft. The company has developed more than 50 million sq ft of area and delivered 26,612 homes, the company had said.

Currently, around 7 million sq ft of office space is under the management of House of Hiranandani across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

India’s flex office space segment India’s flex office space segment is expected to cross 100 million sq ft by 2027, up from 72.3 million sq ft in 2025, according to Colliers’ report Flex India: Pioneering the Future of Work, released in December 2025.

The report stated that Bengaluru remains the largest flex market, with a 31% share of the total stock, while Pune has the highest penetration at 11.5%. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are also emerging as one of the most influential occupier groups in the flex ecosystem.

The share of flex spaces in the overall office stock is also set to strengthen, with flex penetration likely to rise from 8.5% in 2025 to 10.5% by 2027, supported by sustained operator expansion, it said.