From Elie Saab to Four Seasons: Why India’s ultra-rich are betting on branded residences

Ultra-luxury segment homebuyers make a beeline for branded residences, reflecting a clear shift towards international design standards, exclusivity, and brand credibility. This trend is evident in recent marquee launches such as Elie Saab–branded projects in Gurugram and Noida, Jacob & Co's development in Noida, Westin Residences in Gurugram, and Four Seasons Private Residences and Armani/Casa at Lodha World Towers in Mumbai. Global hospitality majors like IHG Hotels are also planning to explore opportunities in India's branded residences market. Ultra-luxury homebuyers are increasingly making a beeline for branded residences, driven by India's rapidly expanding wealth base.

What’s driving this shift towards branded residences? Driving this shift is India’s rapidly expanding wealth base. According to the 2024 UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report, the country is now home to 185 billionaires, with their combined wealth surging 263% to $905.6 billion. A report by global consultancy firm Knight Frank has revealed that the number of Indians who fall in the high-net-worth category are projected to increase by 9.4% by 2028.This growth indicates India's strong long-term economic growth, increasing investment opportunities and evolving luxury market. It also positions India as a key player in global wealth creation.

Real estate experts say that for the rich, luxury is no longer just about premium finishes, it is about owning homes that reflect global sophistication, a promise they increasingly associate with international brands. For Indian developers, partnering with a global brand offers instant differentiation, stronger visibility, and the ability to command premium pricing. Buyers, meanwhile, link these projects with refined design, bespoke amenities, and a visibly elevated living experience. Beyond aesthetics, designer-branded residences have become closely tied to identity. For many successful entrepreneurs, aligning with a global brand serves as a powerful statement of success, an unspoken declaration that they have arrived.

Buyer preferences, however, vary by market. In Mumbai, demand is driven largely by hotel-branded residences that offer concierge services and professional operations. In Noida, the appeal leans more towards design-led branding and the status value associated with owning a globally recognised name, say market watchers.

“North India shows a stronger inclination towards branded real estate, where luxury homes are often seen as a status symbol, reflected in the ‘I live in a Trump Tower’ mindset. This preference explains why Dubai-style luxury resonates well in the region. With greater land availability, projects in the North tend to offer larger layouts and more expansive amenities, typically catering to buyers in the ₹5 crore to ₹15 crore range,” explains Ritesh Mehta, senior director, JLL India.

Gurugram, regarded as the corporate capital of North India, has long dominated the branded luxury segment. Many developers are now increasingly betting on Noida for their next wave of high-end offerings. While Noida’s per sq ft prices remain lower than Gurugram’s, barring marquee real estate companies, the appeal of design-led homes continues to drive demand in North India, where ownership is closely tied to social signalling, he told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

In Noida, the focus is more on design, branding, and status value. Demand is also being fuelled by wealthy entrepreneurs from Tier-2 cities such as Moradabad and Meerut, who want their children to live in branded residences in Noida, he said.

In contrast, Mumbai buyers gravitate towards hotel-branded residences for their concierge services and operational expertise, he said.

What are branded residences?

Gurugram-based M3M India, along with group firm Smartworld Developers, recently partnered with global fashion and lifestyle brand Elie Saab to develop two ultra-luxury branded residential projects in Gurugram and Noida with a combined investment of ₹3,500 crore. The projects, branded Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB, will comprise over 950 apartments, around 300 units in Gurugram and about 650 units in Noida.

The Gurugram project, located along the Dwarka Expressway, will see an investment of about ₹2,000 crore and is expected to generate nearly ₹4,700 crore in topline. Apartments will be priced at around ₹37,000 per sq ft, with starting prices of ₹15 crore. The Noida project, in Sector 98, will involve an investment of around ₹1,500 crore, with homes priced at about ₹33,000 per sq ft. Luxury apartments will range from ₹9 crore to ₹12.5 crore, while service apartments will start at around ₹3 crore, said Pankaj Bansal, promoter, M3M India and founder, Smartworld Developers.

Branded residences are high-end homes developed in partnership with globally recognised brands that lend their name, design philosophy, and lifestyle ethos to a project. Leading hotel chains such as Marriott International (Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis), Four Seasons, Accor (Fairmont, Banyan Tree), Mandarin Oriental, and Rosewood have partnered with Indian developers, alongside non-hospitality brands including Porsche Design, Aston Martin, Armani, and Missoni.

“Each brand brings a distinct design language, whether it’s a signature façade, craftsmanship-driven interiors, or fashion-led colours and textures that flow across spaces,” said Ashish Jerath, president, sales and marketing, Smartworld Developers. Beyond design, these homes also serve as social signalling, much like luxury cars.

India’s branded residence market, though still nascent, is expanding rapidly. Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said the country now has nearly 86,000 ultra-wealthy individuals and is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for branded living. According to Knight Frank’s The Residence Report 2025, India ranks sixth globally in live branded residence projects, accounting for 4% of global supply, and tenth in the project pipeline.

After years of limited activity, branded residences have returned in multiple formats. Some are service-led, offering hotel-style living with concierge and property management, while others are design-led, where global fashion or luxury brands define the architectural identity. Typically priced from ₹15 crore upwards, these homes command an 8–10% premium over standard luxury housing and cater to end-users seeking exclusivity, design, and status over pure investment returns, said Mehta.

Who are the buyers? Buyers of branded residences are typically high-net-worth individuals, including celebrities, sportspersons, CXO-level professionals, NRIs, and successful entrepreneurs. Developers and market analysts say demand in markets such as Noida is also driven by business owners from Tier-2 cities who are buying premium homes in metros for their children.

Bansal, said that the segment largely attracts individuals who have ‘arrived’ in life, those with significant wealth, local prominence, entrepreneurs upgrading from Tier-2 to Tier-1 cities, and senior executives such as CEOs and CFOs of multinational companies.

What should buyers of branded residences keep in mind?

Experts advise buyers to look beyond the brand name and assess whether a branded residence truly delivers differentiated value in design, services, living experience, or status. Due diligence is critical to determine whether the brand’s involvement is substantive or merely cosmetic.

Buyers should evaluate whether real estate is part of the brand’s core business, its global track record in similar projects, and the tangible value it brings. The brand partnership should add genuine value, appeal to the right buyer profile, and remain aligned with the project’s standards throughout its life, they said.

From a legal and financial perspective, buyers must understand the nature of the branding agreement, said Sunil Tyagi, managing partner, ZEUS Law Associates. They should check whether the brand is actively involved in development and management or only lending its name, as this affects service quality, accountability, and costs. Maintenance charges are typically higher due to premium services and staffing, which buyers should factor into long-term affordability.

Buyers should also verify RERA registration, delivery timelines, and the developer’s track record. Importantly, if the brand is only a name partner, it may not be liable for construction delays or structural issues. Understanding the duration of the brand agreement and what happens if it ends is also essential before investing, he added.