UP RERA approves 7 projects worth ₹416.94crore across five cities

In line with the state's ongoing development projects, UP RERA on Thursday approved seven new real estate projects worth over ₹416.94 crore. These projects will add 1,024 residential and commercial units across five cities—Noida, Lucknow, Mathura, Bareilly, and Meerut. According to the regulatory authority, two projects in Noida alone have received approval, with a combined investment of ₹181.36 crore. The projects approved by the regulatory authority indicate that UP RERA is giving priority to balanced development in both residential and commercial sectors

Both projects are classified as commercial developments and together comprise 298 units. These approvals are expected to further bolster expanding commercial activity and enhance investment potential in Noida.

In Mathura, UP RERA has approved two residential projects with a combined investment of ₹154.92 crore, which will deliver 565 residential units. These developments are set to promote the expansion of housing infrastructure and support planned growth in the Mathura region.

In the state capital, one commercial project with an estimated cost of ₹27.65 crore has been approved, under which the construction of a total of 30 units is proposed. This will strengthen the organised commercial infrastructure of the city.

In Bareilly, approval has been granted to one residential project costing ₹24.56 crore, involving the construction of a total of 106 units. This project will give new momentum to residential development in the city.

In Meerut, one project costing ₹28.45 crore has been approved, which falls under both residential and commercial categories. Under this mixed-use project, a total of 25 units will be constructed, thereby promoting balanced urban development in this western part of the state.

The projects approved by the regulatory authority indicate that UP RERA is giving priority to balanced development in both residential and commercial sectors, said experts.

“The approval of seven projects at the 192nd meeting of UP RERA indicates that the real estate sector in Uttar Pradesh is progressing in a structured and balanced manner,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP RERA, on Thursday.

“This investment of around ₹417 crore will not only reinforce residential and commercial infrastructure but also generate new employment opportunities across the state,” Bhoosreddy added.

Residential projects will address the rising housing needs of the population, while commercial developments will open up new avenues for trade, services, and employment.

The total investment of ₹416.94 crore across these seven projects is expected to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities. Construction activity will benefit workers, engineers, technical professionals, and the broader service sector, the authority said on Thursday.

At the same time, allied sectors such as construction materials, transportation, finance, and services are also expected to benefit, providing a positive boost to the state’s economy. RERA said the sustained growth in real estate investment can be attributed to the state government’s proactive and reform-driven policies.