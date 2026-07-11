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    Executive Centre India leases 1.14 lakh sq ft office space in Delhi's Aerocity for 9 years at a total rent of ₹309 cr

    The Executive Centre has leased office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity, with the total rental outgo estimated at around 309 crore 

    Updated on: Jul 11, 2026, 19:02:32 IST
    By Mehul R Thakkar
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    Executive Centre India Ltd, a flexible workspace operator, has leased more than 1.14 lakh sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity, with the total rental outgo estimated at around 309 crore over a nine-year tenure, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

    Executive Centre India Ltd, a flexible workspace operator has leased more than 1.14 lakh sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )
    Executive Centre India Ltd, a flexible workspace operator has leased more than 1.14 lakh sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

    The lease has been signed with Alborz Developers Ltd for the entire seventh floor of Worldmark 6, Aerocity. As per the registered agreement, the leased premises comprise a carpet area of 80,001 sq ft and a chargeable area of 1,14,954 sq ft.

    The lease commenced on March 26, 2026, at a monthly rental of approximately 2.47 crore, translating into a lease rental of 215 per sq ft per month. The agreement has been executed for a tenure of nine years.

    The documents show that Executive Centre has provided a security deposit of 14.83 crore to the landlord. The lease agreement also provides for a 15% escalation in rentals every three years, a clause commonly seen in long-term commercial leasing transactions.

    Also Read: Hero MotoCorp, WeWork lease 3.5 lakh sq ft in Delhi Aerocity near IGI Airport; Rental commitment exceeds 920 crore

    Based on the agreed rentals and escalation schedule, the total rental commitment over the lease tenure is estimated at around 309 crore.

    The space was leased along with 115 car parking spaces at a monthly charge of 6,000 per car. Any additional car parking will be available for 7,000 monthly. The documents also show the company will receive three to four parking spots for two-wheelers for every car parking spot, subject to availability.

    An email query has been sent to Executive Centre India Ltd and Alborz Developers Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

    Also Read: Tesla secures 8,200 sq ft commercial space in Delhi's Aerocity at 17.22 lakh per month

    Recent transactions

    In June 2026, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported that Hero MotoCorp Ltd and co-working space provider WeWork India Management Ltd separately leased nearly 3.5 lakh sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity from Alborz Developers Ltd, a Bharti Group entity, with a combined rental commitment of more than 920 crore over their respective lease tenures.

    The leases, both commencing on March 1, 2026, span nine years for Hero MotoCorp and 10 years for WeWork India. The combined rental outgo over the lease periods is estimated at 922.3 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

    In May 2026, WeWork India announced the launch of its new centre at Aerocity, New Delhi, spread across 1.1 lakh sq ft at Worldmark 6. Located on the third floor, the facility offers more than 1,400 desks and marks the company's 17th centre in the Delhi-NCR region.

    Aerocity has emerged as a preferred business destination for multinational corporations and globally integrated enterprises due to its proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport and connectivity to key transit networks, the company said.

    • Mehul R Thakkar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mehul R Thakkar

      Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More

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    Home/Real Estate/Executive Centre India Leases 1.14 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Delhi's Aerocity For 9 Years At A Total Rent Of ₹309 Cr
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