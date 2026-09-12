Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares chilling detail about Tommaso Cioni's past - ‘loves murder’
A self-styled investigator looked up Tommaso Cioni's band Early Black, where he used to play, amid the disappearance of mother-in-law Nancy Guthrie.
A self-styled investigator delved into Tommaso Cioni's former band, Early Black, amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months without any breakthrough being announced to the public. Amid this, a lot of public interest has been focused on Nancy's other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. The two reportedly live close to Nancy's place and the octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home.
While authorities have made it clear that no Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, given Annie and Tommaso were among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken, a lot of public attention has gone towards the two.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapped woman's tablet sold? Viral claim sparks hope for break in case after seven months
Now, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR has shared some of Tommaso's music from when he played in Early Black. Notably, JLR has periodically dug up old posts from Annie and Tommaso's life amid the ongoing interest in the Nancy Guthrie case.
‘Investigator’ makes chilling claims about Tommaso Cioni
JLR shared a clip where he heard music from Tommaso's old band, Early Black.
“Early Black. Band of Tommaso Cioni. Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote.
In another post, JLR wrote “Reminder that Tommaso Cioni played in a band that loves murder. Where's Nancy Guthrie?”.
Several people reacted to JLR's posts on Tommaso Cioni's old band.
JLR's post on Tommaso Cioni's band sparks reactions
One person wrote “VERY SUS!!!! If you’re an innocent person in this case, then Why would you take down your bands FB page???”. Another added “All the siblings & their spouses need to answer!Where is Nancy?!!”.
Yet another said “Clearly a mystery.” Notably, there had been multiple speculations about Tommaso's band members after the news of his musical ventures had surfaced in the wake of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. However, these speculations were not backed by any facts and authorities have not said anything about Tommaso's former band members being suspects in the case.
One person also defended the kind of music Tommaso was into and called out JLR for his post, saying “Playing in a heavy metal band is no proof of anything. Just saying, i used to be around people like that and i loved death metal. Am i a suspect too now?”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More