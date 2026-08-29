Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapped woman's friend shares huge update on Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni; ‘everybody knows…’
Lauren Serpa, Nancy Guthrie's longtime friend, shared an update about the kidnapped woman's daughter, Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
Nancy Guthrie's longtime friend, Lauren Serpa, provided an update about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni. The kidnapped woman's daughter and son-in-law have been subject to public scrutiny ever since the 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1.
Nancy Guthrie, who is also the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before she was reported missing. While authorities have noted that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, public speculations about Annie and Tommaso have continued.
This came as former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the kidnapping. However, these claims were quickly quashed by law enforcement. Nonetheless, people tracking the case remained interested in the married couple as they were among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Annie Guthrie's ‘violent poetry’, sparks reactions online - ‘Very creepy’
The octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home after.
Tommaso and Annie had left Tucson home
With over six months having elapsed since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, and no publicly announced break in the case, more speculations about Annie and Tommaso continued to swirl online.
As a result, several streamers were present in the area near their home which might have impacted their privacy. Amid this, reports surfaced that the duo were no longer in town. While these were not confirmed till now, the update from Nancy Guthrie's longtime friend appears to confirm the news.
Here's what Serpa had to say about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.
What Lauren Serpa said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni
In a Facebook post, Serpa announced that Annie and Tommaso are 'back in town'.
“As everybody knows Annie and Tommaso are back in town and their son is back in school. I am asking everybody to please leave them alone. This has been a long six months for them. They have a right to be able to live their lives normally without the feeling of being stalked and watched all the time. Please be respectful and leave them alone,” she wrote.
The post drew reactions from many, with one person saying “Maybe A and T are NOT in town. And the son stays with someone. Until they're seen i wont believe they're back.” Another added “I don't understand them wanting to hide out. I'd be out everywhere begging people please help find my mom.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More