Who is Ken Adams? Olive Branch, Mississippi Mayor faces fury from Dolly Parton fans; here's why
Mississippi Mayor Ken Adams sparked controversy by opposing the lowering of the American flag for Dolly Parton's death.
A mayor in Mississippi found himself embroiled in controversy after expressing his belief that it was unsuitable to lower the American flag to half-staff in honor of Dolly Parton after her death, prompting a backlash from several people.
In the wake of Parton's death last week at the age of 80, President Donald Trump mandated that American flags be flown at half-staff until September 1 to commemorate her legacy.
Ken Adams' statement on Dolly Parton sparks fury
On Friday, Ken Adams, the Mayor of Olive Branch, released a statement on the town's Facebook page, stating that while he respected Parton and regarded her as “a great person,” he believed that the decision to lower the flag in tribute to the beloved entertainer was not appropriate.
“I believe lowering the American flag to half-staff should mean something very significant. In my opinion, it should be reserved for our military heroes, fallen first responders, presidents and other major national leaders, or events that have had a tremendous impact on our country,” Adams stated.
Also Read: Dolly Parton’s parents and 11 siblings: All we know about Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton
“If we lower the flag every time a well-known or beloved person passes away, I believe we eventually lessen the meaning of the gesture.”
Adams said that he believes local officials ought to possess “the ability to use our own judgment when appropriate.”
The mayor stated that the matter “isn’t about disrespecting Dolly Parton ... and it certainly isn’t about saying she wasn’t a great American.”
“It’s simply my belief that the American flag at half-staff is one of the highest honors we can give, and I believe that honor should be reserved for truly extraordinary circumstances.”
He concluded the statement, stating that “sometimes preserving the meaning of an honor means being selective about when we use it.”
Ken Adams faces backlash
Adams encountered considerable opposition from commenters who did not concur with his evaluation regarding the justification for lowering the flag in honor of Parton.
“I’d lower it for Dolly before any politician,” remarked one user, while another stated that Parton has contributed more to children than any politician ever has, suggesting that this elevates her status from “just a celebrity.”
A third commenter pointed out that Adams mentioned the honor should be “reserved for people who made a tremendous impact?”
“As a veteran and first responder I’m 100% ok with lowering the flags for Dolly. She gave her time and money to the military and multiply organizations. She earned this,” a fourth person said.
“Flags were lowered to half staff when Bob Hope died,” one more said. “So this action is not unique for Dolly. It’s a sign of respect for someone who represents the best of America.”
Parton's representatives announced her passing after a short struggle with cancer. However, they did not specify the type of cancer involved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More