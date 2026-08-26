Nashville Airport to be renamed after Dolly Parton? All we know amid online petition

The Change.org petition was initiated in January 2025 by Nashville residents Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion, following a separate proposal in the Tennessee Legislature to rename the airport after President Donald Trump. The organizers contended that Parton's extensive contributions to Tennessee and her significant cultural impact on a global scale render her a more appropriate candidate for this recognition.

In the wake of Dolly Parton's passing at the age of 80, tributes are flooding in, and a renewed campaign is gaining traction to rename Nashville International Airport in her honor. Tens of thousands have signed a petition advocating for the airport to be designated as " Dolly Parton International Airport."

How can I support the petition to rename Nashville Airport after Dolly Parton?

How can I support the petition to rename Nashville Airport after Dolly Parton?

Why was Dolly Parton chosen as a candidate for renaming the Nashville Airport?

Why was Dolly Parton chosen as a candidate for renaming the Nashville Airport?

What is the Change.org petition to rename Nashville Airport after Dolly Parton about?

What is the Change.org petition to rename Nashville Airport after Dolly Parton about?

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Change.org petition advocating for BNA to be renamed Dolly Parton International Airport has garnered 54,322 signatures.

"It is only fitting that an institution as significant as Nashville International Airport carries the name of such a remarkable woman," the petition says. "Sign the petition to make this change a reality. We could all be Departin' from Parton!!"

Dolly Parton petiton was launched last year The petition was initiated on January 21, 2025, during a different initiative in the Tennessee Legislature to rename the airport in honor of President Donald Trump. The organizers highlighted Parton’s impact as a performer, songwriter, and philanthropist, particularly noting her Imagination Library literacy program.

The online petition does not directly alter the name of Nashville International Airport.

Parton’s influence extends far beyond her musical career. She achieved global fame with hits such as Jolene, 9 to 5, Coat of Many Colors, and I Will Always Love You. Additionally, she established the Imagination Library, a program that offers free books to children.

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow backs petition The organizers of the petition state that naming the airport after Parton would be a tribute to her significant contributions to both Tennessee and the global community.

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow openly supported the initiative during an Instagram Live discussion with journalist Katie Couric, affirming: "Yes! I think we should!" when inquired about the possibility of renaming the airport in honor of Parton.