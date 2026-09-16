US Midterm Elections 2026: How to register to vote, when is the last day, what documents are required? FAQs answered

Many states also add races for governor, state representatives, judges and other local posts, along with state-specific ballot measures.

According to US Vote Foundation , the entire composition of Congress is at stake in a midterm election. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, along with one-third of the 100 Senate seats.

Midterm elections fall exactly halfway through a US President's four-year term, which is why they are called “midterms.” As per US Vote Foundation, these elections take place two years after a presidential election and cover every state, though the President and Vice President are not on the ballot.

What documents are necessary to register to vote in the 2026 midterms?

What documents are necessary to register to vote in the 2026 midterms?

Why is there no single registration deadline for all states in the US?

Why is there no single registration deadline for all states in the US?

What are the different ways to register to vote for the 2026 midterm elections?

What are the different ways to register to vote for the 2026 midterm elections?

According to usa.gov, voters can begin registering at vote.gov by selecting their state or territory, which shows whether they can register online, by mail, or in person at their local election office.

Other ways to register, include downloading the National Mail Voter Registration Form, checking with local government offices, visiting the department of motor vehicles, or contacting state and county public assistance offices such as SNAP.

US citizens living abroad, service members posted overseas, and their eligible family members can register and request an absentee ballot through the Federal Voting Assistance Program.

According to the US Election Assistance Commission, eligibility rules vary by state. Generally, a person must:

Be a US citizen

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day

Meet certain residency requirements

Also read: Supreme Court deals Trump a blow, blocks new mail ballot restrictions ahead of midterms

What is the last day to register to vote? There is no single registration deadline for every state.

According to the information provided by the US Election Assistance Commission, some states allow registration on Election Day, while other states have deadlines up to 30 days before the election.

The US Vote Foundation also tracks state-specific election dates and deadlines for the 2026 midterms.

Voters should check their own state’s election office or election calendar to know the exact last day to register.

Also read: Super El Nino winter weather forecast: What December, January and February could bring across the US

What documents are needed to register? Most people need a driver's license or state ID to register. Without either, a bank statement or utility bill may work instead, though exact rules vary by state, so voters should check with their state election office.

What are the 2026 midterm elections? There are two stages of voting in the 2026 midterm elections.

First are the midterm primary elections. These will take place on different dates in each state, starting early in the year. The primaries decide which candidate will represent each political party in each race. Voters can check its election calendar for the exact primary dates in their state.

The second stage is the general election, which will be held on the same day across the country.

US federal elections are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This rule dates back to the 1800s, when many Americans were farmers. Tuesday was chosen so farmers could travel to vote after attending church on Sunday. The Election Act of 1845 set this schedule, which is still followed today.

The 2026 Midterm General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.