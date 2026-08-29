Quote of the day by Dolly Parton: ‘I'm always dreaming. I'm always doing, and I hope to do that 'til the day I die’

“I'm always dreaming. I'm always doing, and I hope to do that 'til the day I die.” - Dolly Parton
Few celebrities have lived those words as consistently as Dolly Parton. In a 2023 interview with CBS News, Parton spoke about a mindset that shaped every stage of her career. "I never know what's next," she said before joking that her team often tells her, “Your dreams are about to kill us.”
Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, at the age of 80.
Dreaming, for Parton, was never passive. The quote reflects that approach.
For nearly six decades, she refused to stay within one role. She became a singer, songwriter, actor, author, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. And, she did all of it while she continued to write music.
Even after becoming one of country music's biggest stars, she kept expanding her creative ambitions. She launched Dollywood, created the Imagination Library literacy program, wrote Broadway musicals and kept her musical talent sharp as she collaborated with younger artists across genres.
For Parton, every new idea became a project waiting to happen.
After the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025, despite grieving publicly, Parton continued working while acknowledging that health challenges had slowed her down.
Speaking to PEOPLE in August 2026, she said she was still recovering but remained determined to keep creating. “I've dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve,” she said. “I'm gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”
Parton's career statistics alone are enough to inspire her fans and tell an extraordinary story.
Parton has sold over 160 million records worldwide. Her classics include Jolene, 9 to 5, and I Will Always Love You. Parton has also won multiple Grammy Awards and been inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Yet, she thought her legacy did not end there and that it mattered more than her fame. In later interviews, Parton also spoke candidly about ageing.
"I just hope I live long enough to do more things," she once told PEOPLE. And just as she said in her quote, Parton died doing as her organizations, like Imagination Library, continue to educate children of the country.
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues.
Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience.
Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences.
With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.
Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More