Quote of the day by Dolly Parton: ‘I'm always dreaming. I'm always doing, and I hope to do that 'til the day I die’

“I'm always dreaming. I'm always doing, and I hope to do that 'til the day I die.” - Dolly Parton Few celebrities have lived those words as consistently as Dolly Parton. In a 2023 interview with CBS News, Parton spoke about a mindset that shaped every stage of her career. "I never know what's next," she said before joking that her team often tells her, “Your dreams are about to kill us.” Dolly Parton attends the premiere of "Joyful Noise" at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on January 9, 2012. ( (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP))

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, at the age of 80.

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"I hope to do that 'til the day I die." Dreaming, for Parton, was never passive. The quote reflects that approach.

For nearly six decades, she refused to stay within one role. She became a singer, songwriter, actor, author, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. And, she did all of it while she continued to write music.

Even after becoming one of country music's biggest stars, she kept expanding her creative ambitions. She launched Dollywood, created the Imagination Library literacy program, wrote Broadway musicals and kept her musical talent sharp as she collaborated with younger artists across genres.

For Parton, every new idea became a project waiting to happen.

After the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025, despite grieving publicly, Parton continued working while acknowledging that health challenges had slowed her down.

Speaking to PEOPLE in August 2026, she said she was still recovering but remained determined to keep creating. “I've dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve,” she said. “I'm gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

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Dolly's success is the result of her mindset Parton's career statistics alone are enough to inspire her fans and tell an extraordinary story.

Parton has sold over 160 million records worldwide. Her classics include Jolene, 9 to 5, and I Will Always Love You. Parton has also won multiple Grammy Awards and been inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Yet, she thought her legacy did not end there and that it mattered more than her fame. In later interviews, Parton also spoke candidly about ageing.

"I just hope I live long enough to do more things," she once told PEOPLE. And just as she said in her quote, Parton died doing as her organizations, like Imagination Library, continue to educate children of the country.