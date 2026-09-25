Trump turns up pressure on Xi Jinping over China's support for Iran: 'Totally unacceptable'
Trump says he discussed the Iran war with Xi as the US presses China over alleged support for Tehran.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he discussed the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their talks in Washington, while US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Trump made clear that any Chinese support for Iran was “totally unacceptable”. Washington also said it had received assurances from Beijing that it was not helping Tehran.
Trump confirmed the Iran discussion when reporters asked him about his talks with Xi. “We did,” Trump said. “I think we're going to do great.” Trump and Xi did not take formal questions during Xi’s three-day state visit to the US.
David Perdue says Trump warned Xi over Iran
Perdue said Trump repeated the US position during his White House talks with Xi. According to the ambassador, Washington has told Beijing that any direct or indirect help for Iran would not be accepted.
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“We made it very clear to them weeks ago that, you know, any help that they would give Iran, whether it be direct or indirect, whether it be intelligence or parts or military equipment, was totally unacceptable. President Trump made that very clear again yesterday. This is an ongoing drumbeat,” Perdue told CNBC.
Perdue was later asked by Fox News whether China had agreed to stop assisting Iran. He said Washington had received assurances from Beijing on Thursday.
“We've seen movement… on that already. That's what the commitment is. They assured us yesterday they're not doing that,” Perdue said on “America's Newsroom”.
The comments do not amount to a direct statement from Trump confirming that he personally accepted the Chinese assurance. The assurance was described by Perdue, who said Beijing had told Washington it was not providing such assistance.
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Trump and Xi discuss Iran during Washington visit
The Iran war was one of the issues surrounding Xi’s visit to Washington, alongside the wider US-China relationship. Reuters reported earlier this week that Washington also sees Xi as someone who could put pressure on Tehran, although China has faced US scrutiny over its trade and dealings with Iran.
Trump had also addressed concerns about Chinese involvement earlier this month. On September 13, he dismissed a report that Iran had obtained satellite images of a military base in Jordan from Chinese entities before an attack that killed three US troops there in July.
“They basically do what we do,” Trump said at the time. “When they say China spies on us, I say you're right and we spy on them too.”
The latest talks put China’s role in the Iran war back in focus as Washington seeks assurances from Beijing over any support for Tehran.
With inputs from Reuters
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More