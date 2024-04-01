Elon Musk to join Disney as its ‘Chief DEI Officer’? Internet thinks it is an ‘April Fool’s Day joke’

After backing a lawsuit against Walt Disney Co. by Star Wars actor Gina Carano, who was fired over her social media posts about the Holocaust, the pandemic and trans rights, Elon Musk announced his decision to join Disney as their ‘Chief DEI Officer’. Elon Musk said that he will help Disney in making their content more 'woke'. (REUTERS)

“Excited to join Disney as their Chief DEI Officer,” wrote Elon Musk on X. He added, “Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini.”

Since Disney hasn’t shared anything about Elon Musk joining their organisation and the Tesla CEO’s post on X was shared on April Fool’s Day, many think it is a ‘joke’.

The post was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since then accumulated over 1.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also garnered numerous likes and reposts. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

A comment from Elon Musk’s parody account reads, “Sorry guys, posted this from the wrong account.” Musk replied to this with a laughing emoticon.

Another added, “Same April Fool’s each year.”

“I'm applying for the position of Chief Meme Officer,” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “Yeah, April Fool’s.”

“This would save Disney. Lol!” shared a fifth, referencing to the lawsuit financed by Musk against the company.

A sixth joined, “You can do better than this for an April Fool’s joke.”

“April Fool’s does not really have the impact it once did. I wonder why?” chimed in a seventh.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s post on X about joining Disney?