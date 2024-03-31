 Elon Musk's X worth falls 73% since purchase, Fidelity valuation cut reveals - Hindustan Times
Elon Musk's X worth falls 73% since purchase, Fidelity valuation cut reveals

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Fidelity's Blue Chip Growth Fund reduces holdings in X by 5.7%, marking a 73% decline since Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

In February, Fidelity's Blue Chip Growth Fund reduced the value of its holdings in X by 5.7 per cent, taking it to a significant 73 per cent decline in the former Twitter since Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media company.

Fidelity's Blue Chip Growth Fund reduces X holdings value by 5.7%, 73% decline since Elon Musk's acquisition.(AFP)
Fidelity, having acquired a stake in X through assisting Musk in his $44 billion purchase in October 2022, reported the position's value at $5.28 million as of February 29, according to a report detailing the fund's holdings posted on Saturday. This marks a decrease from the previous month when the value stood at $5.6 million.

'X value plummeted by 73 per cent since the takeover by Musk'

Since Elon Musk's purchase, the overall value of the Blue Chip Growth Fund's stake in X has plummeted by 73 per cent. This decline implies a corresponding decrease in the value of the company, as the fund has not disclosed any alterations in its position in X.

Grok-1.5 chatbot to debut next week

In related news, Elon Musk announced that xAI's latest Grok-1.5 chatbot will debut on his social media platform X next week, with plans for Grok 2 already in motion.

"Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk added.

The enhanced Grok-1.5 will be accessible to early testers and existing Grok users on X in the upcoming days, said xAI in a recent announcement.

Musk's decision to open-source Grok comes after his legal action against Microsoft-backed OpenAI, accusing them of deviating from their original mission.

Musk's xAI, launched last year, aims to rival OpenAI and Google's Alphabet in the field of artificial intelligence.

