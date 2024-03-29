 Elon Musk testing ‘Adult content’ groups for X users? ‘Not safe’ material seen - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk testing ‘Adult content’ groups for X users? ‘Not safe’ material seen

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 10:10 AM IST

X groups will feature an “adult content” label and users who fail to label their community will see their content filtered out or removed.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is testing a feature which will allow users to create or join c.ommunities focused on “adult content” or other “not safe for work” material. Within the app, users can create a community which can be specified in the settings as “contains adult-sensitive content,” according to screenshots taken by Daniel Buchuk, an analyst at Watchful, that tracks apps’ development testing.

Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk looks on during an in-conversation event. Communities on X can be private and the social media platform will require age verification for groups that feature adult content, the rules showed. (AP)
Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk looks on during an in-conversation event. Communities on X can be private and the social media platform will require age verification for groups that feature adult content, the rules showed. (AP)

Read more: From AI to UPI, PM Modi- Bill Gates discuss India's digital revolution: ‘Indians leading the way’, Microsoft boss says

Following this, X groups will feature an “adult content” label and users who fail to label their community will see their content filtered out or removed, according to the screenshots of the rules.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Communities on X can be private and the social media platform will require age verification for groups that feature adult content, the rules showed. Currently, X’s policies restrict “graphic media, adult nudity, and sexual behavior for viewers who are under 18 or viewers who do not include a birth date on their profile.” 

Read more: 'Not just Aai, Indian kids also saying 'AI' as their first word': PM Modi tells Bill Gates

A senior software engineer at X, Dong Wook Chung, said that the purpose of the new label is “about making communities safer for everyone” and that “only users who have specified their age will be able to search communities with NSFW content.”

Read more: PhonePe users can now make UPI payments in UAE: All you need to know

This comes as US lawmakers have been focussed on protecting teens and other young people online in recent months. In January, chief executive officers of several social networks including X’s Linda Yaccarino appeared in a US Senate hearing.

Elon Musk has been open about X carrying almost all content that isn’t illegal as the platform allows posts about topics such as sexual behavior if users label it as sensitive.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Elon Musk testing ‘Adult content’ groups for X users? ‘Not safe’ material seen
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On