'Not just Aai, Indian kids also saying 'AI' as their first word': PM Modi tells Bill Gates

PM Narendra Modi interacted with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as they talked about India's digital revolution, role of Artificial Intelligence and UPI. Speaking about the role of Artificial Intelligence in today's time, PM Modi jokingly said that kids in India have become so advanced that they are saying ‘AI’ as their first word. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "In India, we call mother ‘aai’ in most of the states and now some advanced kids are saying AI as their first word…it's a joke but aai and AI sound similar'.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

PM Modi on AI use in India

PM Modi also talked about AI use in the country and said, “I used AI during the G20 Summit for language interpretation.” He reflected on how all his drivers downloaded an AI app during the G20 Summit which they used to communicated with various foreign guests who came to India to attend the Summit.

PM Modi's selfie moment with Bill Gates

Demonstrating the use of AI on his Namo app to Bill Gates, PM Modi asked Bill Gates to take a selfie via the Namo app.

PM Modi on challenges that AI poses

PM Modi also cautioned about the deceptive potential of deepfake technology and stressed the need for labelling such content and providing complete source. Advocating for the establishment of a well-considered legal framework to regulate AI and deepfake technology, he said, “Our priority is to enhance the quality of life rather than merely focusing on services. In sectors like health, agriculture, and education, we have taken significant strides. For instance, India has established 2,00,000 Arogya Mandir Health Centres in villages and interconnected them with leading hospitals using modern technology.”